Old Republic International Boosted Its Dominion Resources (D) Position by $39.86 Million; Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Cut Its Copart (CPRT) Stake by $92.72 Million as Market Value Rose

Old Republic International Corp increased its stake in Dominion Resources Inc (D) by 111.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Republic International Corp bought 524,432 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 993,532 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $76.16M, up from 469,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Republic International Corp who had been investing in Dominion Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $76.02. About 4.09 million shares traded or 5.76% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Net $503M; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY SEES FERC CHANGES NOT MATERIAL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Dominion Resources Black Warrior Tr, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DOMR); 14/03/2018 – DOMINION SAYS BOOM STATION #9 OUT OF SVC UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Copart Inc (CPRT) by 14.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 1.55 million shares as the company’s stock rose 17.45% . The institutional investor held 9.23 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $559.16M, down from 10.77 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Copart Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $76.14. About 1.28 million shares traded. Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) has risen 37.93% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRT News: 17/05/2018 – Copart Fulfills New Owner Promise to Clear Hazardous Tires; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q OPER INCOME $174.6M, EST. $162.3M; 04/04/2018 – Copart at Site Visit Hosted By Wedbush Today; 17/05/2018 – Copart, Inc. to Webcast Third Quarter Fiscal 2018 Results; 23/05/2018 – Copart 3Q Rev $478.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ Copart Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRT); 09/03/2018 – COPART – ACQUIRED AUTOVAHINKOKESKUS OY, A SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION COMPANY BASED IN FINLAND DOING BUSINESS AS AVK; 23/05/2018 – COPART 3Q REV. $478.2M, EST. $438.0M; 24/04/2018 – Copart Announces Expansion of Location Near Minneapolis, Minnesota; 09/03/2018 – COPART BUYS NORDIC SALVAGE AUTO AUCTION CO

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. Another trade for 6,550 shares valued at $499,994 was bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Shares Three Years Ago You’d Have Made 13% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on June 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 45% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 30% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Middleton And Ma holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 5,130 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.62% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Crossvault Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.95% or 24,083 shares. Metropolitan Life Insur owns 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 43,134 shares. Van Eck Corporation reported 695,759 shares. Rodgers Brothers reported 0.28% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Patten Patten Tn holds 17,632 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Moreover, Advisor Prns Ltd has 0.16% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 5.20 million shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Kwmg Llc holds 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 2,721 shares. Royal State Bank Of Canada accumulated 2.80 million shares. Signaturefd Lc accumulated 4,669 shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv holds 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 62,968 shares. Community State Bank Na stated it has 0.82% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Old Republic International Corp, which manages about $3.71 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 71,500 shares to 220,500 shares, valued at $14.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Royal Dutch Shell Adr by 53,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.10M shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Adr (NYSE:BP).

Analysts await Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) to report earnings on September, 18. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CPRT’s profit will be $128.31M for 33.99 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by Copart, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.15% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 34 investors sold CPRT shares while 142 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 179.40 million shares or 2.28% less from 183.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.53 million were accumulated by Snyder Management L P. 15,272 were accumulated by Oppenheimer And Inc. Bbva Compass Bank & Trust stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). 4,831 were reported by M Secs Inc. Fjarde Ap stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). First Hawaiian Bank reported 2,106 shares. Norinchukin Commercial Bank The invested in 38,115 shares. The Sweden-based Nordea Investment has invested 0% in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). Neuberger Berman Ltd Com holds 25,343 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fin Serv Ma invested in 1.83M shares. Pinnacle Associates reported 0.01% stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department invested in 50,250 shares. Lpl Financial Ltd Llc holds 48,131 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hightower Ltd Llc reported 38,050 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings.