Old Republic International Boosted By $10.88 Million Its Avista (AVA) Stake; Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Municipal Fund (NTC) Sentiment Is 1.86

Old Republic International Corp increased Avista Corp (AVA) stake by 67.66% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Republic International Corp acquired 272,000 shares as Avista Corp (AVA)’s stock rose 8.90%. The Old Republic International Corp holds 674,000 shares with $27.38M value, up from 402,000 last quarter. Avista Corp now has $3.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.74. About 251,188 shares traded. Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) has declined 8.49% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.49% the S&P500. Some Historical AVA News: 16/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD H.TO – HYDRO ONE AND AVISTA CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE CLOSING TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 13/04/2018 – AVISTA CORP AVA.N – CO, HYDRO ONE HAVE FILED AN ALL-PARTIES SETTLEMENT AGREEMENT IN MERGER PROCEEDING BEFORE IDAHO PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION; 20/04/2018 – DJ Avista Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AVA); 27/03/2018 – Hydro One and Avista file a Settlement Agreement in Washington Merger Case; 27/04/2018 – AVISTA CORP – COMMISSION APPROVED ONE-TIME ELECTRIC AND NATURAL GAS RATE ADJUSTMENTS WHICH WILL TAKE EFFECT MAY 1, 2018; 02/05/2018 – Avista Sees 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.10; 05/04/2018 – Business Std.in: CBI grills Avista Advisory’s Rajiv Kochhar in ICICI-Videocon loan case; 21/03/2018 – AVISTA COMMENTS IN SLIDE PRESENTATION; 03/04/2018 – FirstPost: From Videocon to Avista, troubles mount for Chanda Kochhar-led ICICI Bank: The story so far; 16/03/2018 – HYDRO ONE LTD H.TO – HYDRO ONE AND AVISTA REACH SETTLEMENT IN PRINCIPLE IN WASHINGTON MERGER CASE

Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Municipal Fund (NTC) investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.36, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 13 investment managers increased or started new stock positions, while 7 sold and reduced their holdings in Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Municipal Fund. The investment managers in our database now have: 3.71 million shares, up from 3.36 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen Connecticut Premium Income Municipal Fund in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 2 Reduced: 5 Increased: 10 New Position: 3.

Old Republic International Corp decreased Royal Dutch Shell Adr stake by 53,500 shares to 1.10 million valued at $70.62 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 201,400 shares and now owns 2.47M shares. Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold AVA shares while 47 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 47.92 million shares or 3.04% more from 46.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Company Mn invested in 196,776 shares. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Assetmark has 0% invested in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) for 155 shares. Hennessy Advisors holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) for 57,572 shares. Trillium Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA). Ameritas Prtn holds 5,439 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.01% or 25,440 shares in its portfolio. Guggenheim Cap holds 0.04% or 128,390 shares. Ls Invest Advisors Ltd Com invested in 1,956 shares. Cambridge Inv Rech invested in 0% or 7,124 shares. 359,700 were accumulated by Gabelli Funds. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky holds 19,794 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated holds 0% or 7,800 shares in its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Lc, a Delaware-based fund reported 1,900 shares. Numerixs Inv invested 0.03% in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA).

Among 2 analysts covering Avista (NYSE:AVA), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Avista has $4300 highest and $3500 lowest target. $39’s average target is -16.56% below currents $46.74 stock price. Avista had 3 analyst reports since March 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. KeyBanc Capital Markets reinitiated Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA) on Wednesday, June 5 with “Underweight” rating.

Bulldog Investors Llc holds 3.61% of its portfolio in Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund for 673,877 shares. Saba Capital Management L.P. owns 977,039 shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Greenwich Wealth Management Llc has 0.26% invested in the company for 120,564 shares. The New York-based Boothbay Fund Management Llc has invested 0.25% in the stock. Mathes Company Inc., a New York-based fund reported 33,936 shares.

Nuveen Connecticut Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $193.73 million. The fund is managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the fixed income markets of Connecticut.