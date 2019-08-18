Old Rep Intl (ORI) Stock Rose While Spc Financial Upped Position by $367,700; Night Owl Capital Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Ringcentral (RNG) by $3.15 Million

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 18,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The institutional investor held 94,050 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 75,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.46% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $22.31. About 1.10 million shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Old Republic; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Several Senior Management Promotions; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Republic International Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORI); 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Stk Purchase by Its ESSOP; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q EPS 1c; 14/05/2018 – Old Republic Declares Regular Second Quarter Cash Dividend Of 19.5 Cents Per Share; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q Rev $1.47B

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $138.61. About 504,769 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 02/04/2018 – RingCentral Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Meetings Solution; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL 1Q ADJ EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 07/03/2018 – RingCentral Launches Integrated Collaborative Contact Center; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 23/04/2018 – DJ RingCentral Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RNG); 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 SOFTWARE SUBSCRIPTIONS REVENUE RANGE TO $588 TO $594 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over 625 Office Locations

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84 million and $279.40M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8,563 shares to 8,419 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold RNG shares while 86 reduced holdings.

Spc Financial Inc, which manages about $599.57M and $467.03 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IGV) by 2,611 shares to 86,499 shares, valued at $18.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VB) by 4,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,094 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $17,428 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings.