Old Rep Intl (ORI) Stake Lifted by Steinberg Global Asset Management; Perceptive Advisors Position in Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) Has Cut as Market Valuation Rose

Steinberg Global Asset Management increased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 9.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Global Asset Management bought 18,630 shares as the company's stock rose 3.03% . The institutional investor held 224,432 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81M, up from 205,802 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Global Asset Management who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $22.82. About 1.59M shares traded or 16.88% up from the average. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500.

Perceptive Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc (NBIX) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perceptive Advisors Llc analyzed 849,892 shares as the company's stock rose 29.28% . The hedge fund held 3.76M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $331.14M, down from 4.61 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perceptive Advisors Llc who had been investing in Neurocrine Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $9.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.58% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $97.85. About 503,690 shares traded. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) has declined 2.64% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.64% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fca Corporation Tx holds 0.54% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 66,494 shares. Aviva Public Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 106,401 shares in its portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman Company holds 18,695 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Invesco reported 2.48 million shares stake. Stifel Financial Corp accumulated 53,519 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 18,448 shares. Principal Fincl Group Incorporated Inc invested 0.02% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Nfc Invests Ltd Liability Corp holds 1.17% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 190,000 shares. Twin Cap Mgmt stated it has 187,770 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Ing Groep Nv holds 0.02% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) or 43,613 shares. Sadoff Invest Limited Liability Corp has invested 1.03% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt invested in 0% or 1,757 shares. Franklin Resources Inc reported 5.53M shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth holds 150 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $21,578 activity.

Steinberg Global Asset Management, which manages about $604.10M and $656.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 494 shares to 4,056 shares, valued at $4.19 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3,318 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,301 shares, and cut its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold NBIX shares while 71 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 101.77 million shares or 17.27% more from 86.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birchview Capital Lp owns 55,000 shares or 3.04% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Advisors reported 6,569 shares. Prudential reported 12,520 shares stake. Brinker Capital holds 10,352 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 559,948 shares. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated accumulated 144 shares. Perceptive Advisors Limited reported 3.76M shares or 9.34% of all its holdings. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Company accumulated 28,100 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 61,648 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 1,808 shares in its portfolio. Botty Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 39,146 shares. Tudor Et Al reported 10,419 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 64,530 are held by Rafferty Asset Limited Liability Company. Orbimed Limited Liability reported 2.5% of its portfolio in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX). Jpmorgan Chase holds 612,876 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.