Old Rep Intl (ORI) Shareholder Capital Returns Management Trimmed Its Holding by $4.07 Million as Share Price Rose; Archon Capital Management Has Upped Its Position in Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) by $2.51 Million as Stock Declined

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 40.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 203,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.40% with the market. The hedge fund held 295,673 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19 million, down from 498,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $22.84. About 1.44M shares traded or 9.27% up from the average. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 8.70% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.27% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 14/05/2018 – Old Republic Declares Regular Second Quarter Cash Dividend Of 19.5 Cents Per Share; 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES SMIDDY PRESIDENT & COO; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q Rev $1.47B; 30/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Formation Of A New Residual Market Services Entity; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MLN VS $113.1 MLN

Archon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Synchronoss Technologies Inc (SNCR) by 20.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Archon Capital Management Llc bought 418,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 21.42% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.47M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.00M, up from 2.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Archon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Synchronoss Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $341.04M market cap company. The stock increased 2.05% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 194,609 shares traded. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) has risen 7.76% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical SNCR News: 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES IN PACT TO BUY HONEYBEE; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TO BUY DIXONS CARPHONE’S HONEYBEE SOFTWARE BUSINESS; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES – DOES NOT EXPECT TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS SET BY NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL PRIOR TO MAY 10, 2018; 09/03/2018 Synchronoss Receives NASDAQ Letter; 22/03/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS RENEWS PACT TO POWER VERIZON CLOUD; 29/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies’ CEO Glenn Lurie on Management Update – Call Transcript; 04/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS TECHNOLOGIES INC – ACQUISITION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE TOWARDS END OF MAY; 09/05/2018 – SYNCHRONOSS NEEDS MORE TIME TO COMPLY WITH NASDAQ REQUIREMENTS; 04/05/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies Signs Agreement To Acquire Honeybee; 09/03/2018 – Synchronoss Technologies: Nasdaq Notifes Co of Its Noncompliance With Nasdaq Listing Rule

More notable recent Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Synchronoss Technologies (SNCR) Presents At 21st Annual Needham Growth Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on January 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “SNCR – Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Summary, Stock Quote and News – Benzinga” published on October 09, 2016, Nasdaq.com published: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Synchronoss’ (SNCR) Q1 Earnings – Nasdaq” on May 07, 2019. More interesting news about Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Synchronoss: Leaks Ahoy – Seeking Alpha” published on June 18, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Shares of Synchronoss Technologies Were Suspended Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 59.28, from 61 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 9 investors sold SNCR shares while 16 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 23 raised stakes. 17.16 million shares or 47.27% less from 32.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Susquehanna Intll Gru Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 694,555 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California Employees Retirement reported 185,700 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc reported 137,104 shares. Ellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Corporation invested in 10,400 shares. Gsa Capital Prns Llp has 37,200 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Citadel Advsr Limited Liability Company reported 24,052 shares stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owns 1.22M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Fmr Limited Liability Company invested in 0% or 150 shares. 2.47M were reported by Archon Capital. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag reported 82,593 shares. New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has invested 0.02% in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Invesco Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR). Vanguard Grp Incorporated owns 0% invested in Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) for 582,985 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $19,318 activity.

Archon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $475.28M and $366.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Digi Intl Inc (NASDAQ:DGII) by 90,645 shares to 68,729 shares, valued at $871,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viewray Inc by 569,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 316,671 shares, and cut its stake in Agilysys Inc (NASDAQ:AGYS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Naples Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Invesco reported 2.48M shares. Regions Finance Corporation invested in 518,163 shares. First Republic Mngmt Incorporated owns 14,966 shares. Amalgamated Fincl Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). California State Teachers Retirement System holds 456,392 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Royal State Bank Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Jefferies Gru Limited Liability Corp reported 0% stake. Fca Tx reported 66,494 shares stake. Sadoff Limited Com reported 1.03% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). New Vernon Investment Ltd Liability has invested 4.68% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). New York State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 0.03% or 496,212 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 47,214 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Twin Capital Management Incorporated holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 187,770 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $21,578 activity.

More notable recent Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Old Republic International Announces Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 08, 2019. More interesting news about Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Tilray, Inc. (TLRY) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Share Price Is Up 33% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.