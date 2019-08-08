Old Rep Intl (ORI) Shareholder Capital Returns Management Decreased Holding; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Hayek Kallen Investment Management Lowered Its Position

Capital Returns Management Llc decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 40.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Returns Management Llc sold 203,275 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The hedge fund held 295,673 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.19 million, down from 498,948 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Returns Management Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.91B market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $22.8. About 701,820 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL – CRAIG SMIDDY, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT & COO OF ORI’S OLD REPUBLIC GENERAL INSURANCE GROUP, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND COO OF CO; 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Several Senior Management Promotions; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q Rev $1.47B; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MLN VS $113.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars

Hayek Kallen Investment Management decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 4.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hayek Kallen Investment Management sold 4,090 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 84,390 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.95M, down from 88,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hayek Kallen Investment Management who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $3.18 during the last trading session, reaching $138.46. About 17.56M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 31/03/2018 – Microsoft chief breaks up Windows engineering team; 05/04/2018 – Hard OCP: Microsoft Accidently Puts Hole in Windows Defender With Open-Source Code; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 19/03/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON SLOW BUILD COMMANDS IN WEST EUROPE; 10/05/2018 – Global Convergence, Inc. (GCI) Completes SOC 1 and SOC 2 Type Il Attestation; 02/04/2018 – Kenna Security Given 5-Star Rating in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS TIMES, JOURNAL AND POST HAVE VIABLE MODEL FOR GENERATING DIGITAL REVENUE; 17/04/2018 – Microsoft, Facebook Pledge to Protect Customers From Cyberattacks (Video); 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS CURRENCY TO BOOST SALES BY 3% IN 4Q; 06/03/2018 – Microsoft co-founder turned ocean explorer Paul Allen found the USS Lexington aircraft carrier, which had been lost since 1942

Since February 13, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $21,578 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2.08M are held by Wells Fargo & Mn. Nordea Invest accumulated 211,429 shares. California-based Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc holds 0% or 466,446 shares. Capital Returns Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 295,673 shares or 3.31% of its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 13,319 shares. Farmers Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Commercial Bank Of Ny Mellon invested in 0.02% or 4.11 million shares. Paradigm Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 4,050 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche State Bank Ag reported 1.16 million shares. Sterling Limited Liability Corporation holds 55,264 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 758,374 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. The California-based Elm Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.22% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Westpac holds 0% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) or 18,483 shares. Regentatlantic Capital Ltd Liability has 88,838 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.45 million for 11.40 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 earnings per share, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual earnings per share reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Guardian Cap Advisors Lp has 1.9% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 115,249 shares. Saturna Cap invested 2.03% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). The Montana-based Stack Fincl Management has invested 7.34% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Eqis Cap reported 40,366 shares or 0.38% of all its holdings. Smith Moore And Communication stated it has 0.47% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mckinley Carter Wealth Svcs invested 1.3% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Crestwood Advisors Group Limited Liability Company reported 3.99% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Artemis Investment Management Ltd Liability Partnership holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.58M shares. Blume Management owns 59,277 shares. Gamble Jones Counsel reported 346,565 shares or 3.62% of all its holdings. Connors Investor Serv, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 134,375 shares. Mogy Joel R Counsel owns 340,590 shares for 5.43% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Nova Scotia Tru reported 2.35% stake. Cim Ltd accumulated 4,634 shares. Wms Prns Ltd Liability Corp holds 137,921 shares or 4.05% of its portfolio.