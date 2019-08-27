Old Rep Intl (ORI) Share Price Rose While Mackay Shields Has Decreased Its Position; As Polaris Inds Com (PII) Share Price Declined, Orrstown Financial Services Decreased Stake

Mackay Shields Llc decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 33.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mackay Shields Llc sold 87,059 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The institutional investor held 172,584 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.61M, down from 259,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mackay Shields Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.90B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $22.79. About 577,997 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q EPS 1c; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES SMIDDY PRESIDENT & COO; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MLN VS $113.1 MLN; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Republic International Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORI); 25/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Subsidiaries of Old Republic International Corporation; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL – CRAIG SMIDDY, CURRENTLY PRESIDENT & COO OF ORI’S OLD REPUBLIC GENERAL INSURANCE GROUP, HAS BEEN APPOINTED PRESIDENT AND COO OF CO; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close

Orrstown Financial Services Inc decreased its stake in Polaris Inds Inc Com (PII) by 89.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orrstown Financial Services Inc sold 4,185 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% . The institutional investor held 481 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41,000, down from 4,666 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc who had been investing in Polaris Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $77.75. About 182,791 shares traded. Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) has declined 8.74% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.74% the S&P500. Some Historical PII News: 23/03/2018 – POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES-APPROVED SALE OF INVESTMENTS/DISPOSAL OF ITS UNITS IN OPTIMUS GLOBAL SERVICES,POLARIS CONSULTING & SERVICES PTE LTD SINGAPORE; 02/04/2018 – POLARIS REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR YR; 19/04/2018 – U.S. CPSC – POLARIS GOT 9 REPORTS OF A DAMAGED THROTTLE LIMITER IN THE ATVS, INCLUDING 1 REPORT OF THROTTLE LIMITER FAILURE RESULTING IN MINOR INJURIES; 18/04/2018 – POLARIS INDUSTRIES INC Pll.N : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $119; 19/04/2018 – Polaris Recalls Phoenix 200 All-Terrain Vehicles Due to Crash Hazard; 17/05/2018 – Hot Hardware: MSI Launches AMD-Exclusive Radeon RX MECH 2 Series Polaris Graphics Cards; 19/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS RANGER XP DUE TO INJURY HAZARD; 10/04/2018 – Polaris® Introduces Completely Reinvented 2019 RANGER CREW® XP 1000; 16/04/2018 – POLARIS ALPHA BUYS FOURTH DIMENSION ENGINEERING; 02/04/2018 – CPSC: POLARIS RECALLS RZR XP 1000 ROVS DUE TO FIRE HAZARD

Orrstown Financial Services Inc, which manages about $71.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mcdonalds Corp Com (NYSE:MCD) by 3,093 shares to 3,943 shares, valued at $748,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Genuine Parts Co Com (NYSE:GPC) by 5,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 6,516 shares, and has risen its stake in American Electric Co (NYSE:AEP).

Analysts await Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.60 earnings per share, down 13.98% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.86 per share. PII’s profit will be $97.79M for 12.15 P/E if the $1.60 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.73 actual earnings per share reported by Polaris Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.51% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.72, from 0.61 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold PII shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 47.02 million shares or 6.03% less from 50.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Principal Group Inc accumulated 255,191 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Profund Lc accumulated 0.02% or 5,023 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur invested 2.75% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Ls Invest Limited Co holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 4,344 shares. 35 are owned by Johnson Fincl Group. Sandy Spring Savings Bank invested in 6,217 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Limited Liability Company, a Michigan-based fund reported 13 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership accumulated 109,274 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII). Intl Grp Inc holds 0.04% or 114,662 shares. Franklin reported 19,481 shares. M&T Fincl Bank invested in 0% or 5,879 shares. 10,566 are held by Toronto Dominion Bank & Trust. Mcf Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) for 17 shares.

More notable recent Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “10 Mid-Cap Dividend Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” on August 21, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Brand-Name Dividend Stocks on the Verge of Greatness – Motley Fool” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Polaris Industries Inc.’s (NYSE:PII) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Can’t decide whether to grill or ride? There’s an Indian motorcycle just for you (gallery) – Minneapolis / St. Paul Business Journal” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Polaris Industries Inc. (PII) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

More notable recent Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “When Should You Buy Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Old Republic International Corp (ORI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s How P/E Ratios Can Help Us Understand Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 EPS, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.47 million for 11.40 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Mackay Shields Llc, which manages about $81.03B and $13.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centerpoint Energy Inc (NYSE:CNP) by 74,857 shares to 764,319 shares, valued at $23.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pulte Group Inc (NYSE:PHM) by 237,240 shares in the quarter, for a total of 375,003 shares, and has risen its stake in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (NYSE:PSB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.04% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Mufg Americas Hldg has invested 0% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Amundi Pioneer Asset invested in 0.02% or 711,528 shares. Fin Counselors accumulated 0.01% or 15,267 shares. Moreover, Paragon Cap Mngmt has 0.17% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 13,592 shares. Mackay Shields Limited Company stated it has 172,584 shares. Tci Wealth Inc stated it has 0% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 3.25M shares stake. Cwm Ltd Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv owns 3.55M shares. Vident Advisory Ltd Com has 123,394 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Co owns 4.89M shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Kepos Cap Lp accumulated 51,670 shares. Legg Mason Asset (Japan) Co invested in 7,400 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Valley Natl Advisers has invested 0% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI).