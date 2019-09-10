Old Rep Intl Com Stk (ORI) Share Price Rose While Zebra Capital Management Has Boosted Position; As Oneok New (OKE) Shares Rose, Laffer Investments Lowered Position

Laffer Investments decreased its stake in Oneok Inc New (OKE) by 1.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laffer Investments sold 102 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.70% . The institutional investor held 9,731 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $679.61M, down from 9,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laffer Investments who had been investing in Oneok Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $73.73. About 12,818 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has declined 0.71% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.71% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 03/04/2018 – Oneok Says Media Outlets Misinterpreted a Notification to Customers; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK SAYS IN ADVANCED TALKS ON WEST TEXAS SYSTEM GAS EXPANSION; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 01/05/2018 – Oneok 1Q EPS 64c; 14/05/2018 – Oneok Inc at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 03/04/2018 – Oneok Temporarily Disable Service With a Third-Party Electronic Data Interchange Over Security Concerns; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – ONEOK CEO SAYS CO. MAKING PROGRESS ON GROWTH PROJECTS; 19/04/2018 – Oneok Raises Dividend to 79.5c

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk (ORI) by 255.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 25,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The hedge fund held 35,460 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, up from 9,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.22. About 23,703 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 14/05/2018 – Old Republic Declares Regular Second Quarter Cash Dividend Of 19.5 Cents Per Share; 30/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES DAHLAGER AS OLD REPUBLIC RESIDUAL PRESIDENT; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q Rev $1.47B; 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q EPS 1c; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Old Republic

More notable recent ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why This 5.1%-Yielding Dividend Stock Is So Excited About What Lies Ahead – The Motley Fool” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Do Institutions Own Shares In ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ONEOK prices $2B notes offering – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Great Energy Stocks to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “ONEOK Announces $2.0 Billion Notes Offering – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Linscomb Williams Inc has 5,382 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs holds 31,973 shares. Amalgamated Bankshares invested in 0.09% or 55,952 shares. Buffington Mohr Mcneal invested in 0.01% or 394 shares. Minnesota-based Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.09% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Pinnacle Lc reported 76,475 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Holdg invested 0.1% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Sigma Planning owns 15,853 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.11% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Credit Suisse Ag reported 415,051 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Ltd Liability Company reported 3,407 shares. Nuwave Mgmt Limited holds 65 shares. 49,121 were accumulated by Clifford Swan Counsel. 1832 Asset Management Lp stated it has 0.02% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Moreover, Starr Co Incorporated has 4.06% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE).

Analysts await ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.75 per share. OKE’s profit will be $307.35 million for 24.58 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.75 actual earnings per share reported by ONEOK, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Laffer Investments, which manages about $614.32 million and $372.00 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Energy Transfer Partners 7 5/8 Percent by 476 shares to 11,005 shares, valued at $280.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 1,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 63,747 shares, and has risen its stake in Interdigital Inc.

More notable recent Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “When Should You Buy Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Old Republic International Corp (ORI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Looks Like A Good Stock, And It’s Going Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 01, 2019.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46M and $188.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teletech Hldgs Inc Com Stk by 8,783 shares to 16,458 shares, valued at $596,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Lennox International Inc (NYSE:LII) by 1,870 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,525 shares, and cut its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubr Co Com St (NASDAQ:GT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ajo LP reported 2.55 million shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Twin Capital Mgmt owns 0.19% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 187,770 shares. Navellier reported 25,298 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp has invested 0.06% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Private Advisor Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 18,818 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company owns 1.14M shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested in 81,500 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.03% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Burney accumulated 31,412 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 991,746 shares. 6,824 were accumulated by Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.07% or 305,108 shares in its portfolio. State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.03% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Royal London Asset Management Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 104,602 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Company owns 42,302 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.