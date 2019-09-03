Old Rep Intl Com Stk (ORI) Position Held by Zebra Capital Management Llc; Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management LTD Position in Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) Has Cut as Share Value Declined

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Manulife Financial Corp. (MFC) by 0.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd sold 28,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.26% . The institutional investor held 2.83M shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.92M, down from 2.86 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Manulife Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.50% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $16.19. About 604,179 shares traded. Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) has declined 1.36% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical MFC News: 15/05/2018 – MANULIFE US REIT ANNOUNCES 22 FOR 100 OFFER AT $0.865/SECURITY; 12/04/2018 – MANULIFE US REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST – ESTIMATED TOTAL ACQUISITION COST IS ABOUT US$398.9 MLN; 30/05/2018 – ECB’s ‘Hands Are Tied’ on Italy Intervention, Says Manulife’s Greene (Video); 11/04/2018 – CORRECT: MANULIFE EMBEDDED VALUE C$49.2B AT 2017 END, NOT USD; 16/04/2018 – Manulife Investments Announces Changes to Portfolio Management Team; 07/05/2018 – Manulife Financial: Will Use Net Proceeds to Refinance Current Assets; 10/05/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Manulife Financial Corporation’s Subordinated Debentures Offering; 03/05/2018 – MANULIFE CEO ROY GORI SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 29/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Manulife Financial Corp; 09/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Manulife Financial’s Subordinated Green Bond Issuance ‘BBB+’

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk (ORI) by 255.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 25,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The hedge fund held 35,460 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, up from 9,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.07 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.33. About 427,024 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Old Republic Declares Regular Second Quarter Cash Dividend Of 19.5 Cents Per Share; 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars; 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q EPS 1c; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Old Republic; 30/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Formation Of A New Residual Market Services Entity; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Stk Purchase by Its ESSOP

Analysts await Manulife Financial Corporation (NYSE:MFC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, down 1.75% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.57 per share. MFC’s profit will be $1.08B for 7.23 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Manulife Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.70% EPS growth.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.43 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG) by 137,957 shares to 6.26M shares, valued at $20.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Teletech Hldgs Inc Com Stk by 8,783 shares to 16,458 shares, valued at $596,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Regal Beloit Corp (NYSE:RBC) by 4,346 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,040 shares, and cut its stake in Cadence Design Sys Inc Com Stk (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bb&T Securities Limited Liability Company reported 9,765 shares. Sun Life Financial has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions Fincl holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 518,163 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas reported 0.05% stake. Northcoast Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 35,680 shares. Jackson Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.55% or 106,687 shares. 23,059 are held by Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp. Merian Invsts (Uk) invested in 0% or 2,638 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 150 shares. Legg Mason Asset Management (Japan) Commerce Ltd accumulated 7,400 shares. Hennessy Advisors Inc owns 770,400 shares. The Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Mngmt Lc has invested 0.39% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). 12,781 were accumulated by Clifford Swan Counsel Ltd Liability Corp. The Washington-based Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). New Vernon Invest Limited Liability Company reported 4.68% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $17,428 activity.