Old Rep Intl Com Stk (ORI) Holder Zebra Capital Management Has Boosted Stake; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Strategic Global Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake as Market Value Rose

Zebra Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk (ORI) by 255.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zebra Capital Management Llc bought 25,494 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The hedge fund held 35,460 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $742,000, up from 9,966 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zebra Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp Com Stk for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.76. About 864,223 shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 19/04/2018 – DJ Old Republic International Corporat, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ORI); 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Several Senior Management Promotions; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q EPS 1c; 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR; 30/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Formation Of A New Residual Market Services Entity; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q Rev $1.47B

Strategic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strategic Global Advisors Llc sold 5,048 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 34,324 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52M, down from 39,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strategic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $936.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $202.71. About 19.49 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Golden Apple Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GAPJ); 24/05/2018 – APPLE-SAMSUNG PATENT INFRINGEMENT FIGHT STARTED IN 2011; 19/04/2018 – Apple Jitters Mount Amid Concerns of Waning Smartphone Demand; 02/05/2018 – Apple opens higher as upbeat earnings guidance quells iPhone X fears; 30/05/2018 – CEO Roger Lynch: New family plan allows Pandora to compete with Apple Music, Spotify; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO MOLLENKOPF SAYS ON APPLE DISPUTE THAT CO IS ENGAGED IN ACTIVE DIALOGUE WITH APPLE- CNBC; 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 27/03/2018 – Apple will launch the fourth iteration of its smartwatch this fall, according to an analyst report obtained by 9to5Mac; 02/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Fed Holds The Line, Apple’s iPhone Growth; 05/04/2018 – DJI Updates Zenmuse X7 Camera With Support For Apple ProRes RAW

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold ORI shares while 103 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 110 raised stakes. 217.43 million shares or 1.21% less from 220.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Court Place Advsr Ltd Com reported 17,475 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Mufg Americas reported 473 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Colony Gru holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 27,083 shares. Wells Fargo Communication Mn has invested 0.01% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Royal London Asset Limited stated it has 0% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Hsbc Public Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 233,088 shares. Amalgamated Bancorporation holds 56,854 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Leavell Mngmt has invested 0.18% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Moreover, Twin Capital Mngmt has 0.19% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Blackrock owns 32.85M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Merian Global (Uk) invested in 2,638 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 79,973 shares. Franklin Resources has 0.06% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 5.53M shares. Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 168,000 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio.

Zebra Capital Management Llc, which manages about $438.46 million and $188.39M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 14,410 shares to 11,725 shares, valued at $372,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3 M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,518 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,734 shares, and cut its stake in Lennox International Inc (NYSE:LII).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $21,578 activity.

More notable recent Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Food For Thought – Seeking Alpha” on February 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Title insurers’ Texas rate cut effect should be minimal, KBW says – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Old Republic (ORI) Says Vincent T. Donnelly, CEO, Will Rise to Executive Chairman – StreetInsider.com” on December 12, 2018. More interesting news about Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Old Republic Insurance: How A SWAN Swims In Troubled Waters – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Old Republic Announces Changes In Senior Executive Ranks – PRNewswire” with publication date: May 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Long Island Ltd Liability Com accumulated 1.57% or 63,870 shares. Sol Capital has 1.89% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 35,756 shares. Markel stated it has 270,735 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings. Capital Wealth Planning Limited Liability stated it has 2.92% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Merian Invsts (Uk) Ltd holds 1.68% or 959,892 shares in its portfolio. Capital Intl Ca owns 0.89% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 39,391 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 109,892 shares or 1.35% of its portfolio. Stevens Capital Limited Partnership has invested 0.34% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Halbert Hargrove Russell Ltd Liability Company has 8,232 shares. Bamco New York owns 1,122 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. First Citizens Retail Bank & Co has invested 2.73% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Voya Inv Management invested in 2.06% or 4.83M shares. Css Ltd Llc Il invested in 0.14% or 11,900 shares. Burke And Herbert Natl Bank And Com invested 3.06% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Bb&T Secs Lc invested 0.94% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Strategic Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $714.87M and $475.26 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unilever Plc (NYSE:UL) by 27,924 shares to 37,658 shares, valued at $2.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 12,988 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Movers: AAPL, VZ – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Better Than Feared: Apple Impresses Analysts With iPhone Sales, Return To Hope For China – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Despite Historic Market Performance, IMX Remains Relatively Unchanged – Benzinga” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “How Big Will the Wearable Tech Industry Become? – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/05/2019: ON, SOHU, SPNS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 05, 2019.