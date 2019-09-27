Old Rep Intl Com (ORI) Stock Price Rose While Miller Howard Investments Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.76 Million; United Parcel Service (UPS) Shareholder Advent Capital Management Has Raised Its Stake by $1.55 Million as Shares Rose

Miller Howard Investments Inc decreased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp Com (ORI) by 6.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miller Howard Investments Inc sold 125,595 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The institutional investor held 1.89M shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $42.21M, down from 2.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $23.41. About 1.09M shares traded. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 07/05/2018 – FRUTAROM CEO ORI YEHUDAI WILL SERVE AS ADVISOR; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REV $1,466.8 MLN VS $1,429.9 MLN; 16/04/2018 – Hamlin Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Old Republic; 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars; 07/05/2018 – Frutarom President and CEO Ori Yehudai Will Serve as Strategic Adviser Supporting Andreas Fibig, Chairman and CEO of IFF, After Transaction’s Close; 14/05/2018 – Old Republic Declares Regular Second Quarter Cash Dividend Of 19.5 Cents Per Share; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC INTERNATIONAL CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME $4.0 MLN VS $113.1 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q EPS 1c; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES SMIDDY PRESIDENT & COO

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $102.13B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $118.94. About 1.67 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ Fm ‘A+’ On Liberty Sch Dist, CA GO Bnds; 11/04/2018 – UPS Caught Flat-footed By E-Commerce; Pilots To Survey Shippers To Determine Impact; 25/04/2018 – UPS: Select Group of non-Ops, Retirement-Eligible U.S. Management Employees Were Informed of Their Eligibility; 02/05/2018 – Jennifer Ablan: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Otlks Of Jpn’s State Street Trust, Seven Bank To Pos; 26/03/2018 – BRIDGEWATER UPS SHORT POSITION IN SIEMENS TO 1.01% FROM 0.8%; 09/04/2018 – Russian Markets Slide as U.S. Ups Ante With Worst Sanctions Yet; 26/04/2018 – UPS QTRLY U.S. DOMESTIC SEGMENT REVENUE INCREASED TO $10.2 BLN, UP 7.2% OVER 1Q 2017; 26/04/2018 – UPS 1Q Profit Helped By Volume, Price — Earnings Review; 26/04/2018 – UPS Executives Look to Accelerate ‘Transformation’

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Osi Systems Inc (Prn) by 1.14M shares to 15.60 million shares, valued at $18.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpg Specialty Lending In (Prn) by 4.51 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17.26 million shares, and cut its stake in Csg Systems Internationa (Prn).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cetera Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 11,833 shares. Capital Wealth Planning Lc invested in 94,985 shares. Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability invested 0.16% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Loudon Mgmt Limited Liability reported 1.07% stake. First Trust reported 15,656 shares. Kings Point Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. 51,380 were reported by Pinnacle Fin Prtnrs Incorporated. Old Second Bancorp Of Aurora owns 604 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Lc has invested 0.24% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Co reported 97,343 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Whittier Trust holds 0.12% or 40,483 shares in its portfolio. Logan Management reported 8,620 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 27,692 are owned by Veritable L P. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Com stated it has 2,460 shares. Fiera Cap reported 4,052 shares.

Analysts await Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.50 earnings per share, down 10.71% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.56 per share. ORI’s profit will be $151.60 million for 11.71 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual earnings per share reported by Old Republic International Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 25 investors sold ORI shares while 112 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 220.71 million shares or 1.51% more from 217.43 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Spc Financial stated it has 85,560 shares. 43,705 are held by Coldstream Capital Management Inc. Navellier & Assocs Incorporated has invested 0.11% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 3,900 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Charles Schwab Invest Management Inc has 1.39M shares. Ls Investment Ltd Liability Co has 0.02% invested in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) for 14,016 shares. Community Commercial Bank Na holds 400 shares. Elm invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI). Royal Financial Bank Of Canada reported 0% stake. 258,738 were accumulated by Comerica Natl Bank. Parametric Associates Lc holds 0.02% or 813,872 shares in its portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 0.03% in Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) or 526,135 shares. Royal London Asset Management Limited holds 0.02% or 104,602 shares. Brandes L P, California-based fund reported 330,739 shares. Paragon Cap Ltd invested in 0.17% or 13,327 shares.

Miller Howard Investments Inc, which manages about $6.68B and $3.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Western Midstream Partners Lp by 410,444 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $55.75M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Edison Intl Com (NYSE:EIX) by 16,585 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Phillips 66 Partners Lp Com Un (NYSE:PSXP).