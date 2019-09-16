Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Increased By $1.05 Million Its Disney Com Stock (DIS) Holding; Willscot (WSC) Shorts Lowered By 2.6%

Willscot Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) had a decrease of 2.6% in short interest. WSC’s SI was 4.82 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 2.6% from 4.95M shares previously. With 515,000 avg volume, 9 days are for Willscot Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC)’s short sellers to cover WSC’s short positions. The SI to Willscot Corporation’s float is 9.21%. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $16. About 708,756 shares traded or 58.30% up from the average. WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) has declined 6.08% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.08% the S&P500. Some Historical WSC News: 15/03/2018 – WILLSCOT CORP – QTRLY CONSOLIDATED NET LOSS WAS $125.4 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – WillScot 1Q Rev $134.8M; 15/03/2018 – WILLSCOT CORP – SEES 2018 NET RENTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES AFTER GROSS RENTAL UNIT SALES BETWEEN $70 MLN AND $100 MLN; 23/04/2018 – DJ WillScot Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSC); 26/04/2018 – Williams Scotsman to Participate in the Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference; 03/05/2018 – WillScot 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 03/05/2018 – WillScot Corp. 1Q Loss/Shr 8c; 03/05/2018 – WillScot Sees 2018 Rev $560M-$600M; 15/03/2018 – WILLSCOT CORP – SEES 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $165 MLN AND $175 MLN; 03/05/2018 – WILLSCOT CORP WSC.O – MANAGEMENT REAFFIRMED COMPANY’S OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased Disney Com Stock (DIS) stake by 67.02% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired 7,537 shares as Disney Com Stock (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A holds 18,783 shares with $2.62 million value, up from 11,246 last quarter. Disney Com Stock now has $248.63 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $138.02. About 4.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – Trinity Health and Other Investors Caution Smokefree Disney on Purchase of “Tobacco-Contaminated” Fox Movies; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BASED ON PRELIMINARY RESULTS, ALL DISNEY DIRECTORS STANDING FOR ELECTION WERE ELECTED TO BOARD; 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $6 BILLION 364-DAY FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 8, 2019; 07/05/2018 – The Business Times: #Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash #Disney-Fox deal; 19/04/2018 – Variety: Jesse Plemons Lands Villain Role Opposite Dwayne Johnson in Disney’s `Jungle Cruise’; 13/03/2018 – PRO Talks: Doug Creutz on his top media pick, Disney’s content plans and video games; 13/04/2018 – The new offerings come as Disney ramps up its streaming offerings; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – PROGRAM-SALES OPERATIONS HEADED BY JANICE MARINELLI WILL BE INTEGRATED INTO DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER AND INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT

WillScot Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty rental services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $1.87 billion. It is involved in the leasing and sale of mobile offices, modular buildings, and storage products. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products include single mobile and sales office units, multi-unit office complexes, classrooms, ground-level and stackable steel-frame office units, and other specialty units and shipping containers for portable storage solutions.

More notable recent WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “WillScot to Participate at the Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference – GlobeNewswire” on August 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “WillScot to Participate at the DA Davidson Diversified Industrials & Services Conference – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Under Armour, Medifast among stocks falling as Trump’s trade war with China escalates – Baltimore Business Journal” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about WillScot Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “WillScot (WSC) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “WillScot Announces Redemption of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2023 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ashfield Partners Limited Company, California-based fund reported 150,156 shares. Bessemer Secs Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.38% or 6,585 shares. Light Street Cap Mngmt Ltd Com owns 466,060 shares for 3.52% of their portfolio. Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Gru Lc has 0.46% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 8,572 shares. Spc Financial Inc has invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Kidder Stephen W accumulated 35,078 shares or 1.96% of the stock. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0.01% or 7,903 shares. Colonial Trust Advsr accumulated 107,608 shares or 2.72% of the stock. Liberty Inc owns 29,386 shares for 1.84% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Citadel Advsrs Lc has invested 0.12% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Stonehearth Cap Mngmt Limited Co has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Midas has invested 1.61% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Scott And Selber accumulated 1.2% or 17,037 shares. Fenimore Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 1,838 shares. Asset Incorporated invested 0.81% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).