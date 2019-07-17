Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Raised Its Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Rose; Washington Trust Bank Decreased Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding by $1.04 Million as Market Value Rose

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 9,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $939.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $204.1. About 10.00M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/04/2018 – MacDailyNews: Apple prepping Micro-LED displays for Apple Watch and Smartglasses for 2019; 01/05/2018 – Munster on $AAPL earnings: Company will complete $300B share buyback/dividend program, 3 quarters sooner than expected. Suggests 25% upside to just announced capital return program. They’ve raised the dividend 6 times in 6 years; 24/05/2018 – U.S. jury awards Apple $539 mln in Samsung patent retrial -CNET; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 03/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires Google’s Al chief John Giannandrea – New York Times; 24/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL LAUNCHED PHONE LAST AUGUST AS RIVAL TO APPLE IPHONE; 01/05/2018 – APPLE 2Q EPS $2.73, EST. $2.64; 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei see Europe as stepping stone in Samsung/Apple rivalry; 27/03/2018 – Apple is launching digital book creation on the iPad, built into the Pages app, including group projects via digital collaboration. Previously, this pretty much required a Mac. #AppleEDUchat; 12/03/2018 – Acquisition of Magazine-Subscription Service Could Bolster Apple News

Washington Trust Bank decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 28.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Washington Trust Bank sold 13,035 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 32,925 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66 million, down from 45,960 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Washington Trust Bank who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $319.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $75.54. About 4.76M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/04/2018 – Exxon Says PNG LNG Plant Now Operating at Normal Production Rates; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Hopes for New York Top Cop With Different View on Climate; 23/05/2018 – EXXONMOBIL REPORTS GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION MEASURES; 06/03/2018 – Exxon’s $8 Billion Wager on Algae Pools Signals Post-Oil World; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA; 06/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Biofuels battle: Senator moves to expand small refiner exemption; 25/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Announces Further Efforts to Fight Malaria; 18/05/2018 – UK’s top Qatari LNG importer seeks to widen supply as cargoes slump; 09/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE CRUDE UNIT MAY RETURN TO PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 122,600 are held by Willis Inv Counsel. Adell Harriman Carpenter, Texas-based fund reported 144,831 shares. Calamos Wealth Ltd Liability Co owns 129,227 shares or 3.51% of their US portfolio. Diker Mngmt Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 14,128 shares. Hendershot Invests Inc holds 3.61% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 55,486 shares. 5,681 are owned by Glacier Peak Cap Limited Liability Com. Thompson Inv Mgmt Incorporated has 14,385 shares. Town & Country Comml Bank Dba First Bankers Trust holds 22,700 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares reported 2.10M shares stake. Fort Point Ptnrs Lc holds 1.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 22,507 shares. Moreover, Redmond Asset Management Limited Liability has 1.09% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 13,233 shares. Perkins Cap Mgmt stated it has 1,200 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Company has 2.28% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.71M shares. Moreover, Davis has 1.51% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mercer Cap Advisers holds 5.3% or 41,572 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $255,087 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Asset has invested 0.28% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Illinois-based Trust Department Mb Bank N A has invested 0.28% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Jane Street Grp Inc Lc holds 0.08% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) or 591,623 shares. Victory Capital Mngmt holds 0.07% or 366,089 shares. Brown Advisory Securities Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 1.06% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Spectrum Asset Mngmt (Nb Ca) reported 27,316 shares. Violich Cap Mngmt, California-based fund reported 56,175 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust Trust Comm invested in 0.8% or 61,236 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd reported 0.4% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 675,600 are owned by Wesbanco Bankshares. Moreover, Iat Reinsurance Co Limited has 0.48% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Cambridge Invest Rech Advsrs accumulated 625,901 shares. Bonness Inc holds 21,029 shares or 1.1% of its portfolio. Fenimore Asset Management Inc holds 26,398 shares. Conning Inc has invested 0.45% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $0.98 EPS, up 6.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.92 per share. XOM’s profit will be $4.15 billion for 19.27 P/E if the $0.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.55 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 78.18% EPS growth.