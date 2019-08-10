Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Position in Centurylink (CTL) Lifted by $306,350 as Stock Rose; Tokio Marine Asset Management Co LTD Has Upped Its Omnicom Group (OMC) Holding by $803,000; Valuation Rose

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 122.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd bought 11,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 9,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $78.55. About 1.20M shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 11/04/2018 – Porter Novelli Taps Byron Calamese to Lead Boston Office; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group; 27/03/2018 – Omnicom Health Group Acquires Elsevier’s Pharma Communications Business In Japan, Rebrands As EMC K.K; 16/04/2018 – Omnicom Group Inc expected to post earnings of $1.06 a share – Earnings Preview; 15/05/2018 – BBDO New York Named Agency Of The Year At Four Major Award Shows; 24/05/2018 – Omnicom Short-Interest Ratio Rises 83% to 19 Days; 26/04/2018 – Jenny Glover Joins Juniper Park\TBWA as Executive Creative Director; 21/04/2018 – DJ Omnicom Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OMC); 22/03/2018 – Omnicom Hosts Its Own Upfront, Turning Table on Media Sellers; 07/03/2018 – TBWA\Chiat\Day New York Hires Lawson Waring as Global Brand Leader; Alberto Botero as Head of Data

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 27,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 93,898 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 66,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.75B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $10.78. About 12.41M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 08/03/2018 – CenturyLink expands Unified Communications and Collaboration service offerings with Cisco Spark, earns Cisco Powered Cisco Spark Service Provider designation; 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Guyasuta Advisors Inc invested in 0.18% or 135,687 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 15.27M shares. Marco Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.12% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Pub Sector Pension Inv Board has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Vertex One Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.51% or 199,000 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Llp has invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Merian (Uk) reported 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Arrow Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). West Family Investments Inc stated it has 2.59M shares or 7.75% of all its holdings. Harvest Mgmt Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 12,540 shares. Pitcairn owns 20,613 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mgmt Gp Limited Liability reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Lenox Wealth holds 41 shares. Poplar Forest Cap Lc has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. 15,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $147,155 were bought by Dev Indraneel. The insider CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 8,000 shares worth $95,600. On Wednesday, March 6 STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) or 83,000 shares. PERRY HARVEY P had bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192 on Wednesday, May 15. 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 were bought by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Tru Fund has 4,447 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 0.04% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Covington Capital Management holds 0.09% or 19,236 shares in its portfolio. Korea Investment reported 15,300 shares stake. Pinebridge Invests LP owns 0.46% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 309,903 shares. Pennsylvania-based Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc has invested 0.05% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Vigilant Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 2,342 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Credit Agricole S A reported 0.02% stake. Element Cap Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.01% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Ibm Retirement Fund owns 3,375 shares. Numerixs Invest Tech stated it has 29,000 shares. Heartland Advsrs invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Artisan Prtnrs Ltd Partnership holds 1.51M shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 28,000 shares.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co Ltd, which manages about $538.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 2,583 shares to 88,358 shares, valued at $17.57M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,117 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,985 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).