Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Decreased Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Stake by $608,034; Tjx Cos New Com (TJX) Market Valuation Rose While Assetmark Has Upped Its Position

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 3,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 21,002 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 24,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.85B market cap company. The stock increased 2.75% or $4.71 during the last trading session, reaching $176.28. About 1.55 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN BOOSTS EXPECTED ANNUAL REPURCHASES TO $1.5B; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $157 FROM $150; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 27/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern appoints McClellan, Elkins to new positions; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS PARTNERS WITH PLUG AND PLAY TO DRIVE INNOVATION IN SUPPLY CHAIN LOGISTICS; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY MERCHANDISE REVENUE $1,605 MLN VS $1,584 MLN

Assetmark Inc increased its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (TJX) by 767.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Assetmark Inc bought 16,985 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.15% . The institutional investor held 19,199 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.02M, up from 2,214 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Assetmark Inc who had been investing in Tjx Cos Inc New Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $67.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $55.77. About 4.86 million shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $717.81 million for 15.97 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Employee Levels At U.S. Class I Rail Operations Drop – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “OmniTRAX Acquires Shortline Railroad Assets In Northern Ohio – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Norfolk Southern to present at Cowen and Company 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference – PRNewswire” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern announces CFO transition: Mark George named chief financial officer; Cindy Earhart to retire – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

