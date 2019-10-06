Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Boosted Disney Com Stock (DIS) Position by $1.05 Million; Stock Value Rose; As Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) Market Valuation Declined, Halcyon Management Partners LP Upped Position

Halcyon Management Partners Lp increased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 64.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Halcyon Management Partners Lp bought 66,697 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 170,318 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.44M, up from 103,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Halcyon Management Partners Lp who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $97.56. About 489,942 shares traded or 14.66% up from the average. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 09/03/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS HOLDER CHOP REPORTS 10.7% STAKE; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.25, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 09/03/2018 – THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION REPORTS 10.7 PCT STAKE IN SPARK THERAPEUTICS AS OF MARCH 9, 2018 – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S: $8.7 BILLION ACQUISITION OF AVEXIS STRENGTHENS NOVARTIS’S PIPELINE IN GENE THERAPY, BUT REDUCES FINANCIAL FLEXIBILITY; 30/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Sells Priority Review Voucher for $110 Million; 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M; 09/03/2018 ONCE HLDR CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL HAS CONCERNS ON CORP GOVERNANCE; 09/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – ONCE TO SELL RARE PEDIATRIC DISEASE PRV FOR $110M; 09/03/2018 – CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF PHILADELPHIA FOUNDATION – TO CONSIDER VIEW OF ISS, AMONG OTHERS REGARDING ELECTION OF SPARK THERAPEUTICS’ BOARD AT 2018 MEETING

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Disney Com Stock (DIS) by 67.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 7,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,783 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, up from 11,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Disney Com Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers to buy Sky News to ease Murdoch fears; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO QTRLY REVENUES $14,548 MLN VS $13,336 MLN FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 1, 2017; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – “BOARD ACCEPTS RESULT OF TODAY’S NON-BINDING VOTE AND WILL TAKE IT UNDER ADVISEMENT FOR FUTURE CEO COMPENSATION”; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Is Said to Target Fox Investors in Push to Outbid Disney; 07/05/2018 – ST Business Desk: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gatecrash US$52b Disney-Fox deal; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 12/03/2018 – Shane Smith Will Remain at Vice Media

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ONCE shares while 42 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 29.01 million shares or 2.64% more from 28.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baker Bros Advisors Lp reported 0.52% stake. The New York-based Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability has invested 0.41% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Motley Fool Asset Management Lc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) for 23,786 shares. California-based Aperio Gp Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). 159,689 are owned by Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0% or 1,990 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Company holds 46,464 shares. Legal General Grp Inc Pcl invested in 14,939 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers owns 49,347 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Pnc Fin Service Group owns 400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Lombard Odier Asset (Usa) has invested 0.08% in Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE). Bluefin Trading Llc owns 2,994 shares. 25,409 were accumulated by Mackay Shields Limited Liability. State Street has 1.30 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Northern holds 0.01% or 408,962 shares in its portfolio.

