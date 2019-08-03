Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Trimmed Its Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Position by $608,034; Stock Value Declined; As Starbucks (SBUX) Stock Value Rose, Pictet Bank & Trust LTD Has Increased Holding by $325,600

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 3,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 21,002 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 24,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.63% or $3.02 during the last trading session, reaching $182.02. About 2.51 million shares traded or 48.41% up from the average. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd increased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 140.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd bought 4,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 7,542 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $561,000, up from 3,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.51. About 6.16 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 17/04/2018 – Nancy Miller: Breaking: Starbucks to Shut Stores Nationwide for Racial-Bias Training After Arrests; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks: Curriculum to Be Designed by Nationally Recognized Experts and Will Be Available for Other Companies to Use; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO sees Nestle deal as way to return $20 billion to shareholders over next three years; 16/04/2018 – Starbucks CEO apologizes for the arrest of 2 black men in Philadelphia; 07/05/2018 – STARBUCKS, NESTLE FORM GLOBAL COFFEE ALLIANCE TO ELEVATE,; 26/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AMZN, INTC, SBUX & more; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP -EXPECTS TO MORE THAN TRIPLE REVENUE AND MORE THAN DOUBLE OPERATING INCOME IN CHINA OVER NEXT 5 YEARS, RELATIVE TO FY2017; 03/04/2018 – NGINX Simplifies the Journey to Microservices; 26/04/2018 – STARBUCKS CORP – ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL 100M SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 28/05/2018 – WEI CHUAN FOODS IN TALKS TO SUPPLY MILK TO STARBUCKS: DAILY

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marathon Capital Mgmt holds 4,433 shares. Montag A & Assoc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Stifel accumulated 1.56M shares. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 0.83% or 1.17 million shares. South Carolina-based Verity & Verity Limited Liability has invested 0.6% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Fernwood Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.12% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Washington Bankshares accumulated 134,531 shares. 16,541 were accumulated by Rodgers Brothers Inc. Clean Yield Grp Inc owns 603 shares. Tiedemann Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Amalgamated State Bank invested in 0.33% or 182,436 shares. Guardian has 541 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ibm Retirement Fund has invested 0.3% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 7,811 are owned by Northrock Prns Limited Liability Corporation. Pub Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 821,625 shares stake.

Pictet Bank & Trust Ltd, which manages about $228.08 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DXJ) by 14,100 shares to 152,000 shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EEM) by 27,900 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,800 shares, and cut its stake in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $26.98 million activity. Another trade for 169,096 shares valued at $11.64 million was sold by CULVER JOHN.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $851,668 activity. Scanlon Jennifer F. bought 525 shares worth $100,546. Zampi Jason Andrew had sold 519 shares worth $94,117 on Thursday, February 14.

