Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Raised Centurylink (CTL) Stake By $306,350; Shorts at SPROTT ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (SPOXF) Raised By 93.72%

SPROTT INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:SPOXF) had an increase of 93.72% in short interest. SPOXF’s SI was 178,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 93.72% from 92,300 shares previously. With 1.29 million avg volume, 0 days are for SPROTT INC ORDINARY SHARES CANADA (OTCMKTS:SPOXF)’s short sellers to cover SPOXF’s short positions. The stock increased 4.09% or $0.1114 during the last trading session, reaching $2.835. About 156,373 shares traded. Sprott Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPOXF) has 0.00% since September 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased Centurylink Inc (CTL) stake by 42.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired 27,850 shares as Centurylink Inc (CTL)’s stock rose 6.43%. The Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A holds 93,898 shares with $1.13 million value, up from 66,048 last quarter. Centurylink Inc now has $12.61B valuation. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $11.38. About 8.43 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – FIBERLIGHT IS SEEKING AN AMENDMENT TO ITS $255 MLN SENIOR DEBT FACILITY WITH COBANK; 06/03/2018 CenturyLink CEO Glen Post To Retire In May Effective On Date Of CenturyLink’s 2018 Annual Shareholders’ Meeting; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Propos; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK 1Q ADJ EPS 25C; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – HARVEY PERRY WILL REMAIN IN HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD

Sprott Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. The company has market cap of $716.85 million. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It has a 41.69 P/E ratio. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.