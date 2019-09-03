Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Lowered Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Position by $608,034; Shares Declined; Daiwa Sb Investments LTD Increases Holding in Itron (ITRI)

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 3,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 21,002 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 24,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.10% or $3.65 during the last trading session, reaching $170.4. About 822,753 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY RAILWAY OPERATING RATIO, OR OPERATING EXPENSES AS A PERCENTAGE OF REVENUES, WAS 69.3 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 21/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Above Peer Average; 06/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY – ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION – IN DAYTON, MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OHIO; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 20/03/2018 – GE Transportation’s Modernization Program Hits New Milestones; 13/05/2018 – Geo English: NSC expected to meet over Nawaz’s remarks

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd increased its stake in Itron Inc (ITRI) by 7.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd bought 16,301 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.93% . The institutional investor held 225,477 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.52M, up from 209,176 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd who had been investing in Itron Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $68.81. About 213,373 shares traded. Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has risen 4.20% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.20% the S&P500. Some Historical ITRI News: 15/05/2018 – ltron to Monitor Electric System in New Zealand; 14/03/2018 – Romanian Utility Selects ltron’s Water Solution to Reduce Water Loss; 14/05/2018 – Itron 1Q Loss/Shr $3.74

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.77, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold ITRI shares while 50 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 35.05 million shares or 1.75% less from 35.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Techs Lp has 0.07% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Connecticut-based Cardinal Cap Management Lc Ct has invested 1.27% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). 46,328 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Co Can. Amg Funds Ltd Co holds 7,158 shares or 0.33% of its portfolio. Marshall Wace Llp stated it has 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). First Mercantile Co has invested 0.08% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Public Sector Pension Board has invested 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). State Teachers Retirement owns 83,415 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First Quadrant LP Ca stated it has 499 shares or 0% of all its holdings. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Dubuque Fincl Bank And Trust Communications has invested 0.01% in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Paragon Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI). Proshare Advsr Limited Liability has 4,812 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Psagot Investment House Ltd owns 0% invested in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) for 554 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 93,861 shares in its portfolio.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 16 insider sales for $33.89 million activity.

Daiwa Sb Investments Ltd, which manages about $47.22 billion and $505.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2,330 shares to 102,960 shares, valued at $14.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson Controls Internation by 50,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 322,462 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clean Yield Grp Inc has 550 shares. Whitebox Advisors Limited Com stated it has 1,276 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Washington Mngmt reported 1.91% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Speece Thorson Cap Gp Inc accumulated 21,935 shares or 1.13% of the stock. Redmond Asset Management Limited Com reported 1,386 shares stake. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) holds 0.05% or 2,782 shares in its portfolio. Linscomb & Williams reported 35,944 shares. 2,928 were reported by Smith Moore And. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 1.10 million shares. Bailard has 3,823 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Smith Howard Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 1,667 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Palladium Prtnrs Limited Liability Company holds 1.19% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) or 88,570 shares. Brinker Cap Inc invested in 0.09% or 13,183 shares. Leavell Investment Management Inc owns 8,257 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 1,530 are owned by Jolley Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $720.32M for 15.43 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.