Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Lifted Its Centurylink (CTL) Stake by $306,350; Share Price Declined; As Boeing Co (BA) Valuation Declined, Holder Community Financial Services Group Has Trimmed Holding

Community Financial Services Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 35.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Community Financial Services Group Llc sold 11,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 21,477 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.19 million, down from 33,095 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Community Financial Services Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $347.45. About 2.22M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/05/2018 – Morocco consumer boycott has big business in its sights; 15/05/2018 – France says will respect WTO decision on Airbus aid; 23/03/2018 – CANADA FOREIGN MINISTER FREELAND COMMENTS ON U.S. BOEING RULING; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 21/05/2018 – Israel’s Spacecom gets $55 mln deal for African comms services; 05/05/2018 – Boeing Eyes Air Supremacy — Barron’s; 30/04/2018 – BOEING LANDED $110.2B OF NEW AIRCRAFT ORDERS IN 2017: CEO; 12/04/2018 – BOEING-EMBRAER TIE-UP CLOSER, NOT IMMINENT, WITH NEW PLAN: RTRS; 14/03/2018 – Trump wants Boeing to build stealth F-18s for a ‘good price’ – but they don’t exist; 14/03/2018 – BA: Developing story out of Key West. Unconfirmed reports of a F-18 Super Hornet in the water near Naval Air Station Key West

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 27,850 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 93,898 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 66,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.29. About 5.23M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 29/05/2018 – CenturyLink Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 29/03/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED REPORTS 9.7 PCT STAKE IN CENTURYLINK INC AS OF MARCH 27, 2018 – SEC FILING; 23/05/2018 – CenturyLink declares quarterly cash dividend; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO to Retire Sooner Than Expected

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. PERRY HARVEY P also bought $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Wednesday, May 15. 2,000 shares were bought by Chilton Kevin P., worth $24,608 on Tuesday, March 12. STOREY JEFFREY K also bought $491,480 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. 15,000 shares were bought by Dev Indraneel, worth $147,155. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diversified Tru invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Ameriprise Financial Inc invested in 1.22M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Calamos Advsrs Lc reported 225,766 shares. Skba Cap Mngmt has 757,400 shares for 1.46% of their portfolio. 1,110 were accumulated by Whittier Trust Communication. Mason Street Advsr Limited Liability Corp stated it has 135,669 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan has invested 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Great West Life Assurance Com Can stated it has 755,843 shares. Cibc World Mkts reported 911,048 shares stake. Bell Commercial Bank invested 0.31% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership invested in 65,879 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,435 shares. Evercore Wealth Management Lc, a New York-based fund reported 22,686 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System reported 1.66 million shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Utd Capital Finance Advisers Limited Liability stated it has 87,255 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 36.04 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beacon Financial Group Inc owns 885 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Affinity Inv Ltd owns 23,359 shares. Profund Limited Liability holds 0.31% or 16,883 shares. Macnealy Hoover Inv reported 0.37% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 114,532 shares. 2,360 are held by Fragasso Gru. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership owns 21,855 shares or 0.59% of their US portfolio. Smith Asset Mgmt Gp Lp, a Texas-based fund reported 214,405 shares. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc invested in 565 shares. Ima Wealth holds 0.6% or 4,034 shares in its portfolio. Wills Grp reported 7,921 shares. Atwood And Palmer Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 56 shares. Mathes Communications Inc holds 9,460 shares or 1.84% of its portfolio. Webster Bancorporation N A invested in 1.04% or 19,109 shares. Toronto Dominion Bank reported 467,958 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. 12,637 shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G, worth $5.03 million on Friday, February 8. Shares for $10.50M were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4. On Monday, February 11 COLBERT THEODORE III sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 2,137 shares. Another trade for 8,500 shares valued at $3.49 million was made by LUTTIG J MICHAEL on Tuesday, February 12. Smith Gregory D had sold 19,500 shares worth $7.83 million on Friday, February 8.