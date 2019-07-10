Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Position In Apple (AAPL) Was Lifted; Salesforce.Com (CRM) Shareholder Regions Financial Has Increased Holding

Regions Financial Corp increased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 7.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Regions Financial Corp bought 7,292 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 103,574 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.40 million, up from 96,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Regions Financial Corp who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $119.55B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $153.95. About 4.24M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 24/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – INVESTING IN FRANCE THROUGH SALESFORCE VENTURES’ $100 MLN EMEA FUND; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 1Q Rev $2.935B-$2.945B; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 29/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM- BELIEVE REMAINING TRANSACTION PRICE METRIC WILL BE A “BETTER INDICATOR” OF FUTURE REVENUE THAN UNEARNED/DEFERRED REVENUE – CONF CALL; 06/03/2018 – lBlSWorld Launches Call Prep Insights on Salesforce AppExchange Giving Sales Professionals Insider Industry Knowledge; 30/05/2018 – Facebook has lost ‘trust’ with customers, says Salesforce CEO; 23/03/2018 – Salesforce and Mulesoft a Good Buy — Barrons.com; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – COS WILL INITIALLY DELIVER 2 NEW INTEGRATIONS TO DRIVE BRAND ENGAGEMENT, BOOST TEAM PRODUCTIVITY; 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 9,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $925.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $201.24. About 18.18 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Correct: Apple Sees 3Q Gross Margin 38%-38.5%; 01/05/2018 – Apple Adds $100 Billion to Buyback Plans; 29/05/2018 – Pegatron ships prototype MacBooks powered by Apple processors, supply chain sources say; 05/04/2018 – DJI Updates Zenmuse X7 Camera With Support For Apple ProRes RAW; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer rethinks trade and China after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 16/05/2018 – @ashanti joined us on air to discuss the impact of streaming music on platforms such as Spotify, Apple, and Tidal; 27/03/2018 – Apple Unveils Everyone Can Create Curriculum to Spark Student Creativity; 03/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch estimates Apple can save $40 to $50 per computer if it uses its own chips; 17/04/2018 – TD Ameritrade Supports the Launch of Apple Business Chat; 09/05/2018 – Apple is a ‘productive cash machine’ but probably not as innovative as it used to be: Chamath Palihapitiya

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 36 insider sales for $33.65 million activity. Weaver Amy E also sold $68,011 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Tuesday, January 22. The insider BLOCK KEITH sold $745,750. Benioff Marc also sold $2.22 million worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) shares. $2.31M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Allanson Joe on Friday, February 1. 9,067 shares valued at $1.36 million were sold by Hawkins Mark J on Wednesday, January 23. Harris Parker sold 6,331 shares worth $923,058.

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “Salesforce Stock Pulls Back After Tableau Deal – Schaeffers Research” on June 10, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Tuesdayâ€™s Vital Data: Beyond Meat, Salesforce and Netflix – Investorplace.com” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce: Serial Acquirer On The Move – Seeking Alpha” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Dull Stocks With Exciting Potential – Yahoo Finance” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in the 2019 Magic Quadrant for CRM Customer Engagement Center – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 13, 2019.

Regions Financial Corp, which manages about $8.69B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mattel Inc (NASDAQ:MAT) by 23,720 shares to 89,987 shares, valued at $1.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Fund Advisors (EEM) by 117,161 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.31 million shares, and cut its stake in Oracle Corp (NYSE:ORCL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regions holds 0.19% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 103,574 shares. Polar Cap Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.77% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Proshare Advisors Ltd Llc reported 137,473 shares. Voya Ltd Liability Corporation reported 279,780 shares stake. First National Trust accumulated 0.2% or 12,574 shares. 177,480 were reported by Locust Wood Cap Advisers Limited Liability. Fort Point Prtn Limited Liability Company holds 88,307 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0.75% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Adage Capital Partners Grp Inc Lc has 0.42% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Nippon Life Glob Americas Inc holds 0.51% or 40,490 shares. Ubs Asset Americas reported 4.97 million shares stake. 39,929 are owned by Daiwa Securities Gru. 3.11M are held by Charles Schwab Invest. Raymond James & Assoc holds 1.23M shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Tci Wealth Advisors reported 1,230 shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 06/12/2019: MX, MDSO, QCOM, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “As Investors Await Fed Chair Testimony Wednesday, PepsiCo Delivers Strong Results – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: BBY, AAPL, HAL – Nasdaq” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Monday Apple Rumors: What Can We Expect From the 2020 iPhone – Nasdaq” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Bails Out Drive.ai With Last-Minute Acquisition – Benzinga” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Securities Gru has 0.43% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 261,486 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Barometer Capital Mgmt has invested 0.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Capital Limited Lc reported 7,061 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Lc reported 14,777 shares. Chatham Capital Group invested 1.88% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 15,000 are held by Monetta Fin Services Incorporated. Amer Century Cos reported 13.35M shares. 263,788 are held by Invest House. Alpha Cubed Investments Lc has invested 4.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Apriem accumulated 69,554 shares. Berkshire Asset Limited Liability Company Pa owns 27,981 shares. Chilton Invest Co Ltd Liability Com holds 0.07% or 10,284 shares in its portfolio. Parkside Natl Bank & has 29,334 shares for 1.88% of their portfolio. Lucas Cap Mngmt owns 30,947 shares. Martin Lc holds 5.47% or 110,574 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $255,087 activity.