Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Lowered Its Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Stake as Stock Price Declined; Salesforce Com (CRM) Holder Telemark Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding

Telemark Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 50% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Telemark Asset Management Llc sold 50,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.33% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 50,000 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, down from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Telemark Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.60B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $159.97. About 4.98 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 21.43% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 21/03/2018 – Salesforce agreed to by MuleSoft on Tuesday for $6.5 billion; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com 1Q EPS 46c; 21/05/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $161 FROM $147; 30/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to salesforce.com on May 29 for “Identifying relevant feed items to display in a feed of an; 26/04/2018 – MULESOFT, SALESFORCE DEAL CLEARS U.S. ANTITRUST REVIEW; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce Can’t Stop With Strong Growth, Margins Forecast; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Borrows $2.5 Billion for MuleSoft Acquisition; 05/04/2018 – Salesforce Confirms $2.5 Billion Bond Offering To Help Finance Mulesoft Deal — MarketWatch; 05/03/2018 Cerner Announces New Collaboration with Salesforce to Extend Care Beyond the Exam Room; 13/03/2018 – Salesforce launches simpler small business product, will discontinue Desk.com and SalesforceIQ

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 46.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,186 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, down from 13,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $217.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.64M shares traded or 14.85% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo and Cities for Financial Empowerment Fund Expand Access to Free Financial Counseling; 05/03/2018 – Gibraltar Business Capital Joins Hercules Capital as New Portfolio Company; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SHREWSBERRY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO WILL BOOST BRANCH CLOSURES TO 300 FROM 250 IN 2018; 27/03/2018 – Fitch Assigns Final Ratings to Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C43; 22/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO & CO – IN SEPTEMBER, LISA FRAZIER WILL BECOME HEAD OF GROUP; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO WFC.N CEO SLOAN SAYS BANK MAKING PLANS TO OPERATE UNDER FED’S ASSET CAP “FOR THE FIRST PART OF 2019”; 24/04/2018 – GLOBAL BANKS: UBS SAYS IT IS UNDERWEIGHT ON AUSTRALIAN BANKS; 28/03/2018 – Wells Fargo is the leading financier for the gun industry; 24/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Shareholders Elect Directors; Vote on Proposals at 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Telemark Asset Management Llc, which manages about $460.03 million and $791.63M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 20,000 shares to 40,000 shares, valued at $47.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 EPS, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $70.10M for 444.36 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual EPS reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 18 sales for $17.28 million activity. Shares for $923,058 were sold by Harris Parker. Roos John Victor sold $17,779 worth of stock. $811,530 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) was sold by Weaver Amy E on Friday, February 1. Allanson Joe also sold $2.31M worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 1. 5,000 shares were sold by BLOCK KEITH, worth $815,800. Conway Craig sold $32,216 worth of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Friday, February 15.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

