Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Raised Apple (AAPL) Position by $797,580 as Stock Value Rose; Riverpark Advisors Stake in Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Raised by $1.01 Million

Riverpark Advisors Llc increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) by 45.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Riverpark Advisors Llc bought 4,186 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The institutional investor held 13,289 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.23M, up from 9,103 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Riverpark Advisors Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.06% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $206.84. About 1.46 million shares traded or 8.05% up from the average. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Capital’s Raanan launches cyber-focused fund; 05/04/2018 – Cohesity Hires Enterprise Technology Veteran Matt McSweeney as Vice President of Sales, Americas; 04/05/2018 – The Famous Soccer Player Hiding Out in a Bakery in Palo Alto; 22/05/2018 – Centrify Announces App to Integrate Centrify Analytics Service with the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 20/03/2018 – PALO ALTO NETWORKS ANNOUNCES ADVANCEMENTS TO ITS TRAPS ADVANCED ENDPOINT PROTECTION OFFERING; 28/03/2018 – Mike Ruettgers Joins Virsec Board of Directors; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 22/05/2018 – Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 22/05/2018 – SecBI Announces New Automated Threat Detection & Investigation App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 23/04/2018 – KACHER SEES POTENTIAL 90% UPSIDE FOR PANW OVER NEXT 2 YEARS

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 9,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $958.55B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $2.53 during the last trading session, reaching $216.7. About 31.78M shares traded or 24.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 24/03/2018 – Christian Post: iPhone X 2018 Release Date, Rumors: Apple to Reportedly Begin Trial Production Early, Plans to Scrap LCD; 02/04/2018 – Intel extends slide on Apple chip report; 16/03/2018 – Apple will have a Mar. 27th event focused on education; 20/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 250 points as Apple drags tech lower; 27/03/2018 – AAPL: The new iPad supports Apple’s ARKIT. This Boulevard AR app gets kids virtually up close to fine art. #AppleEvent; 13/03/2018 – US News: Apple Supplier Wistron Secures Land to Build New Site in Southern India; 02/04/2018 – APPLE PLANS TO USE ITS OWN CHIPS IN MACS FROM 2020, REPLACING INTEL – BLOOMBERG; 06/04/2018 – Full transcript: Apple CEO Tim Cook with Recode’s Kara Swisher and MSNBC’s Chris Hayes. #RevolutionChi; 14/03/2018 – Rise in Global Popularity for Digital Wallets and Mobile Payment Apps Giving Consumers More Secure Options; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s new iPad will start at $299 for schools. (So, the same $329 for everyone else?) It’s available to order today, and will start shipping and arriving this week. #AppleEDUchat

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Pros (And 5 Cons) About Apple Stock – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: BKNG, AMZN, AAPL – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Edtech Battle Heating Up: GOOGL, MSFT, AMZN & AAPL to Watch – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple bull touts wearables growth driver – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Apple Arcade will cost $5 per month? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell Reed Fincl Inc reported 2.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mu Investments Limited holds 4.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 34,000 shares. Gabalex Cap Management Limited Com, New York-based fund reported 150,000 shares. Doliver LP stated it has 6,480 shares. First Long Island Investors Limited Liability Com reported 63,870 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.3% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Thompson Rubinstein Management Or owns 74,080 shares or 4.53% of their US portfolio. Homrich & Berg invested in 0.94% or 95,378 shares. Nordea Invest holds 2.31% or 5.84 million shares. Tiverton Asset Limited Company has 4.33% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Coe Cap Ltd Liability holds 2.21% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 10,010 shares. Moreover, Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership has 0.02% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Voya Inv Limited Liability Com holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4.83 million shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability accumulated 0.32% or 30,911 shares. 55,247 are held by Valley Natl Advisers.

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Pre-Open Movers 09/05: (SIG) (PANW) Higher; (MNK) (HOME) (WORK) Lower (more…) – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Palo Alto Networks: High Ambition, Affordable Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Stock Market Today: Is GE a Fraud or a Screaming Buy? – Investorplace.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Palo Alto -6% on sales exec departure – Seeking Alpha” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Palo Alto Networks Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 03, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company reported 30,579 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Swiss Bankshares holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 361,400 shares. Lyon Street Ltd holds 2.99% or 4,009 shares in its portfolio. Gilman Hill Asset Mgmt Lc owns 0.34% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 4,017 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 2,000 shares stake. Koshinski Asset invested in 852 shares. Halsey Assoc Inc Ct has 2.7% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). 3,275 are held by Tru Invest Advisors. United Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 1,000 shares. 148,881 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement System. Hrt Fincl Ltd owns 922 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Ipswich Investment Mngmt Inc has 0.07% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Oakworth Cap Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 232 shares. Kistler has 0.05% invested in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Riverpark Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.88 billion and $230.33M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 12,857 shares to 79,982 shares, valued at $12.49 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc by 1,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,868 shares, and cut its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS).