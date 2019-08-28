Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Maintains Stake in Centurylink (CTL); Miracle Mile Advisors Maintains Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM)

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 27,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 93,898 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 66,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $11.23. About 485,507 shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 24.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc bought 9,973 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 50,738 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.89 million, up from 40,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $88.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $73.11. About 189,459 shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 06/03/2018 – QUALCOMM SAYS HOLDERS MEETING TO RECONVENE APRIL 5; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS “THERE ARE CLEAR MERITS TO EXPLORING A PATH” TO TAKE QUALCOMM PRIVATE; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm Integrates Newest Wi-Fi Security Standard Across Mobile and Networking Infrastructure Portfolios; 22/03/2018 – CORRECTED-BlackBerry to provide software for Jaguar Land Rover vehicles; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QTRLY GAAP EPS $0.24, NON-GAAP EPS $0.80; 09/03/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS CASH TENDER OFFER FOR ALL OUTSTANDING SHRS OF; 18/05/2018 – Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf told CNBC in April that broader trade tensions between the two tech-heavy countries were stalling the deal; 23/05/2018 – NVDA, QCOM, INTC and 1 more: Big news for standalone headsets – Qualcomm to Unveil New Chipset to Power VR, AR Headsets; 08/05/2018 – Techmeme: Source: Qualcomm is exploring whether to shutter or sell its server chip business, a sector that Intel dominates (…; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm, NXP Extend Purchase Agreement to July 25

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Tru Na owns 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 13,882 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker holds 22,910 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,524 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Amer reported 413,874 shares. Private Trust Na has 0.03% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Southeastern Asset Mngmt Tn invested in 67.26 million shares or 11.63% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys stated it has 1.66M shares. Arrow Inv Advsrs Llc holds 25,038 shares. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 0.01% or 8,644 shares in its portfolio. Segall Bryant & Hamill Ltd holds 0.01% or 76,592 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Mngmt Limited Liability Com reported 3.06M shares. Aqr Mngmt Ltd Com has invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moors And Cabot reported 12,164 shares stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 sales for $3.05 million activity. On Wednesday, May 15 the insider PERRY HARVEY P bought $109,192. $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of stock. The insider STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $147,155 was made by Dev Indraneel on Thursday, May 23.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mariner Limited Liability Company owns 0.04% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 48,625 shares. Bronson Point Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 75,000 shares stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt accumulated 288,400 shares. Rmb Cap Mngmt Ltd Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Tortoise Investment Mngmt Limited Company reported 0% stake. 2.74M are held by Axa. Fukoku Mutual Life holds 5,160 shares. Susquehanna Intl Group Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 1.47 million shares. Moreover, Pictet North America Sa has 0.05% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 5,500 shares. Moreover, Burt Wealth Advsrs has 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Ls Investment Advsrs Lc holds 164,696 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. 10,552 are held by Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Management Ltd Co. Griffin Asset Management invested in 91,299 shares. Meridian Invest Counsel Incorporated has 0.59% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 17,851 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Company stated it has 359,232 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings.

Miracle Mile Advisors Llc, which manages about $371.73M and $1.25B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Take (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 8,000 shares to 52,696 shares, valued at $4.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 19,201 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 834,538 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).