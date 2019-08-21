Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Stake In Dominion Energy (D) Was Has Boosted; Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) Holder Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership Has Trimmed Position as Stock Price Rose

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership decreased its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos (MMC) by 94.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership sold 368,299 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.81% . The institutional investor held 22,211 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.09M, down from 390,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership who had been investing in Marsh & Mclennan Cos for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $97.21. About 1.10 million shares traded. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) has risen 17.52% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.52% the S&P500. Some Historical MMC News: 18/04/2018 – Sienna Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. vs William Marsh Rice University | FWD Entered | 04/18/2018; 14/03/2018 – Marsh Joins the Enterprise Ethereum Alliance; 23/03/2018 – Five trade credit brokers to leave Marsh; 06/03/2018 – Oliver Wyman Acquires Design Thinking Consultancy 8works; 10/04/2018 – Sunit Patel Joins Mercer as Chief Actuary, US Health; 03/05/2018 – Howard Marsh Metropark, Designed by SmithGroupJJR, Opens in Toledo Area; 24/04/2018 – EU Survey of Senior Retailers Reveals UK is Less Prepared for GDPR Compliance Than Germany or France — and More Likely to See Data Transfer as a Threat; 17/04/2018 – MOVES-BNP Paribas Asset Management names head of pension solutions; 22/03/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Unit Mercer Names Jeff Black Head of North America M&A Transaction Services; 14/05/2018 – Marsh & McLennan Companies to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Stockholders on May 17

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 51,701 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 47,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $76.91. About 3.16M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PLANS TO RETAIN COVE POINT THROUGH 2018; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – “REMAIN CONFIDENT IN PROJECT APPROVALS AND ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE FORWARD WITH CONSTRUCTION AS SCHEDULED”; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 30/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Dominion Energy’s Senior Notes ‘BBB+’; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY-REACTION OF MLP EQUITY TO FERC POLICY REVISION MAY HAVE MATERIALLY NEGATIVE IMPACT ON AMOUNT, PRICE AT WHICH DM CAN RAISE PUBLIC EQUITY; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors And Cabot, Massachusetts-based fund reported 72,876 shares. Flippin Bruce And Porter Inc holds 1% or 72,749 shares. Aull Monroe Invest Corp accumulated 0.29% or 6,976 shares. Albion Group Ut invested 0.47% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, E&G Advisors Limited Partnership has 0.13% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Plante Moran Fin Advsrs Limited Liability reported 618 shares. Regent Invest Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,702 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Winslow Evans Crocker reported 1,110 shares stake. Gam Ag invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Co invested in 0% or 2,365 shares. Tower Bridge stated it has 10,221 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Luminus Limited Co has 1.88 million shares. The New Jersey-based Mercer Capital Advisers has invested 0.21% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Baystate Wealth Lc owns 743 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Tiverton Asset Ltd Liability Co owns 44,699 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. The insider HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. The insider HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought 1,965 shares worth $149,998.

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership, which manages about $55.30B and $42.29B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Smart & Final Stores Inc (NYSE:SFS) by 81,271 shares to 132,156 shares, valued at $653,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Sally Beauty Holdings Inc (NYSE:SBH) by 198,787 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Sabre Corp (NASDAQ:SABR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold MMC shares while 215 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 418.23 million shares or 2.47% less from 428.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Personal Financial Services, North Carolina-based fund reported 1,030 shares. Washington Tru Company reported 67,147 shares stake. Moreover, Delta Asset Management Ltd Liability Tn has 0% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Bluemountain Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 49,976 shares. Moreover, Nuwave Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Alleghany De invested in 1.00M shares. Ci Invests Inc owns 0.07% invested in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 140,000 shares. 2.17M are owned by Tiaa Cref Invest Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.2% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Com Of Toledo Na Oh invested in 0.13% or 5,500 shares. Montag A Assocs invested in 0.02% or 2,202 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) for 18,245 shares. Epoch Investment Prtn Incorporated reported 246,090 shares. Etrade Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0.15% in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC). Wafra Incorporated stated it has 174,507 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings.