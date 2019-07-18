Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Increased Its Dominion Energy (D) Stake; Marketaxess Hldgs (MKTX) Shares Rose While Price T Rowe Associates Has Lowered Its Holding by $4.81 Million

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,701 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 47,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.08B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $77.37. About 2.65M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – COMPANY REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80-$4.25 PER SHARE; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – CREDIT FACILITY MATURES IN MARCH 2023, UNLESS EXTENDED; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs FY18 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 13/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Hosts Solarbrations, Announces Expansion of Its Solar for Students Program; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 01/05/2018 – Virginia Set to Get Lots More Solar Power in Dominion Proposal; 19/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS MILLSTONE 3 REACTOR TO 96% FROM 100%: NRC

Price T Rowe Associates Inc decreased its stake in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc (MKTX) by 0.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc sold 19,563 shares as the company’s stock rose 25.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 2.19M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $538.04M, down from 2.21 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc who had been investing in Marketaxess Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $368.03. About 213,361 shares traded. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) has risen 43.77% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.34% the S&P500. Some Historical MKTX News: 02/05/2018 – MARKETAXESS APRIL OTHER CREDIT VOLUME $54.4B :MKTX US; 08/03/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O – CO AND BLACKROCK, INC ARE EXPANDING THEIR OPEN TRADING ALLIANCE INTO ASIAN CREDIT MARKETS; 04/05/2018 – Investing.com: MarketAxess allows Pimco to trade by its own rules; 02/05/2018 – MarketAxess Announces Monthly Volume Statistics for April 2018; 11/04/2018 – MarketAxess to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 on Wednesday, April 25, 2018; 12/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC MKTX.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $220 FROM $215; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 25/04/2018 – MARKETAXESS 1Q REV. $114.7M, EST. $114.2M; 24/05/2018 – MarketAxess Short-Interest Ratio Rises 43% to 14 Days; 21/05/2018 – MarketAxess Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold MKTX shares while 86 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 91 raised stakes. 36.55 million shares or 6.84% less from 39.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Sys invested in 0.03% or 6,866 shares. Davenport & Co Ltd Liability Co owns 1,100 shares. Ajo Ltd Partnership holds 0.16% or 127,055 shares. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 0% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). The Pennsylvania-based Vanguard Grp has invested 0.04% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Loomis Sayles And LP has 69,416 shares. Sei Invs Communications holds 0.06% or 69,655 shares. Mackenzie Fincl has invested 0% of its portfolio in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Deutsche Bancshares Ag reported 11,924 shares. Moreover, Johnson Finance Gru has 0% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) for 125 shares. Bamco Inc Ny has invested 0.33% in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX). Kames Cap Public Limited holds 386,519 shares or 2.7% of its portfolio. Burgundy Asset Management reported 273,330 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership accumulated 0.11% or 181,709 shares. Sageworth Tru has 0% invested in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX).

Price T Rowe Associates Inc, which manages about $680.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 11,741 shares to 213,303 shares, valued at $30.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc by 830,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Quaker Chem Corp (NYSE:KWR).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $5.79 million activity. The insider GOMACH DAVID G sold $687,850. 3,187 shares were sold by Steinhardt John, worth $687,181.

Analysts await MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 15.89% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.07 per share. MKTX’s profit will be $46.75 million for 74.20 P/E if the $1.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by MarketAxess Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.79% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stewart & Patten Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Stratos Wealth Prtn invested in 52,571 shares or 0.18% of the stock. Aqr Cap Mgmt invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability Co stated it has 18,172 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Lenox Wealth holds 402 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Farmers National Bank & Trust holds 4,686 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt owns 3.42 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Moreover, Boys Arnold And has 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Kempen Mngmt Nv reported 365 shares. Blue Edge Capital Ltd accumulated 0% or 16,332 shares. Geode Capital Llc owns 10.51 million shares. Apg Asset Management Nv stated it has 1.18 million shares. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.2% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Canal Insur has 34,528 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio.