Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Lowered Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Holding by $302,400; Market Value Rose; Wells Fargo Co. (WFC) Shareholder Salem Capital Management Has Increased Its Position by $655,200 as Market Value Rose

Salem Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Wells Fargo Co. (WFC) by 24.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Salem Capital Management Inc bought 13,650 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 68,791 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 55,141 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Wells Fargo Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $197.79B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.89. About 10.25 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 25/05/2018 – S&PGR Wthdrws UK Primary, Spcl Comm Srvcr Rnkgs On Wells Fargo; 26/04/2018 – Aptiv Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 15/03/2018 – Wells Fargo CEO’s 36% Pay Increase Criticized by Senator Warren; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – ENGAGED WELLS FARGO SECURITIES, DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES TO ADVISE ABOUT STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES; 09/04/2018 – Exclusive: U.S. consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 23/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44; Presale Issued; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo quarterly profit rises 6 percent; 07/05/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Lennox Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 16/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Could Take Up to $1B Charge — Barrons.com

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 46.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 7,186 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, down from 13,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $44.89. About 10.25 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo’s four top risk management executives to retire: DJ; 26/04/2018 – Kennametal to Attend Wells Fargo Industrials Conference on May 9, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Pays $1 Billion to Federal Regulators; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO JOHN SHREWSBERRY SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 04/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Reaches $480 Million Settlement in Class-Action Suit; 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO TIM SLOAN COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – U.S. XPRESS ENTERPRISES INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, MORGAN STANLEY, J.P. MORGAN, WELLS FARGO SECURITIES ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/04/2018 – Wells Fargo: Preliminary Results Subject to Change Because of Talks With CFPB, OCC Over Compliance Risk Management Program; 20/04/2018 – Dealbook: Wells Fargo Faces Another Huge Fine. Is That Too Much?: DealBook Briefing; 09/04/2018 – Business Insurance: Consumer watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.43 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Independent Order Of Foresters has invested 0.3% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Viking Fund Lc owns 0.34% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 28,000 shares. Department Mb National Bank N A has 0.02% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Shell Asset Management Communication reported 0.68% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Inc Lc reported 0.04% stake. Aperio Limited Liability Com holds 0.41% or 1.95M shares in its portfolio. Lourd Cap reported 33,752 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 26,634 shares. Fcg Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 10,769 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt invested in 14.59M shares. Livingston Group Asset (Operating As Southport Management) owns 23,125 shares. Guardian Life Ins Co Of America reported 11,808 shares. 130,534 were reported by Palladium Ltd Liability Co. Clearbridge Invests, New York-based fund reported 11.09M shares. Drexel Morgan Company reported 0.25% stake.

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "How Wells Fargo Could Deliver Big Returns To Shareholders This Year – Seeking Alpha" on March 06, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: "7 Safe Dividend Stocks for Investors to Buy Right Now – Investorplace.com" published on August 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance" on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: "Wells Fargo: Halftime Report – Seeking Alpha" published on July 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com's news article titled: "Wells Fargo's Decline May Only Be Starting – Seeking Alpha" with publication date: August 15, 2019.

