Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Lifted Its Dominion Energy (D) Position by $319,732; Market Valuation Rose; As Boeing Co (BA) Stock Value Declined, Delta Asset Management Lifted Holding

Delta Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 217.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Delta Asset Management Llc bought 1,194 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,742 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $664,000, up from 548 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Delta Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $200.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $1.09 during the last trading session, reaching $355.56. About 2.25 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 15/05/2018 – WORLD TRADE ORGANIZATION APPEALS RULING SAYS EUROPEAN UNION FAILED TO REMOVE ALL AIRBUS SUBSIDIES; 28/03/2018 – BOEING ENGINEERING UNION SAYS IT IS TAKING PRECAUTIONS WITH ALL DATA IT RECEIVES FROM BOEING UNTIL COMPANY TELLS IT THAT SITUATION IS UNDER CONTROL; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 21/03/2018 – CHINA SOUTHERN UNIT TO BUY 20 B737-8, 10 B737-10 FROM BOEING; 23/03/2018 – DECISION LEAVES BOEING IN EXCLUSIVE TALKS FOR NEW 787 DEAL; 09/05/2018 – GLOBAL AEROSPACE & DEFENSE: BERNSTEIN SAYS U.S. EXITING IRAN DEAL IS SLIGHT POSITIVE FOR DEFENSE; MINOR NEGATIVE FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS; 10/04/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities jump as China signals openness; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 04/04/2018 – Boeing: Tariff Plans Could ‘Harm’ Global Aerospace Industry; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Set for Worst Month in Two Years on China Trade War Fears

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 51,701 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 47,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $61.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $77.95. About 1.59 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance; 18/04/2018 – Dominion’s $8 Billion Scana Merger Dealt Another Blow in S.C; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY- EXPECTS TO PRODUCE RESULTS THAT ARE ABOVE MIDPOINT OF REAFFIRMED FY 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS GUIDANCE OF $3.80 TO $4.25 PER SHARE; 02/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Virginia Ranks Among Top 10 U.S. Utilities in Growth of Solar; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Operating EPS Growing at Compounded Annual Rate of 6 to 8 %; 29/05/2018 – SCANA Sets Date for a Special Shareholder Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement With Dominion Energy; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY TO PURSUE DIVESTITURE OF NON-CORE ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Exex VP, Innovation Chief David Christian to Retire

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Permanent School Fund, Texas-based fund reported 155,501 shares. Whalerock Point Prtnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 7,517 shares for 0.38% of their portfolio. Bridges Mgmt invested in 0.04% or 13,018 shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt Communications stated it has 9,200 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 9.01M shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Management Limited Liability Company invested in 43,893 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Aspiriant accumulated 2,759 shares. Smith Moore & Communications has 13,003 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Farmers Financial Bank holds 0.2% or 4,686 shares in its portfolio. Blue Edge Cap Ltd reported 16,332 shares. Fulton Fincl Bank Na accumulated 52,739 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Gradient Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System reported 1.02M shares stake. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Hayek Kallen Invest Management owns 35,146 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dominion Energy’s Dividend Growth Strategy – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Had Bought World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 539% – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ViiV’s HIV-1 pill Dovato OK’d in Europe – Seeking Alpha” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dominion Energy Announces Equity Units Offering – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Dominion Resources, Inc. (D) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A also bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 insider sales for $51.18 million activity. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G. LUTTIG J MICHAEL had sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12. 19,500 The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares with value of $7.83 million were sold by Smith Gregory D. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN also sold $10.50M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc reported 0.13% stake. Piedmont Inv Advsrs Inc holds 1.21% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 78,432 shares. State Street Corp stated it has 0.78% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 88,200 were reported by Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company. 1.99M are held by Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc. Badgley Phelps And Bell has invested 1.41% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Two Sigma Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Schroder Invest Mgmt Grp Inc, a Maine-based fund reported 153,596 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 43,995 shares for 0.72% of their portfolio. Dubuque Commercial Bank And holds 22,252 shares or 1.37% of its portfolio. Korea-based Mirae Asset Invests Com Ltd has invested 0.12% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kentucky Retirement has 22,972 shares. Chickasaw Mngmt Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 3,490 shares. Capital Counsel reported 2,060 shares. Acropolis Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 2,444 shares.

Delta Asset Management Llc, which manages about $659.71 million and $696.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in S&P Global Inc by 4,164 shares to 132,943 shares, valued at $27.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 14,583 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 262,800 shares, and cut its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Boeing (BA) Looking at Potential End of Summer Return for 737 Max – Bloomberg, Citing Comments – StreetInsider.com” on June 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “As Oil Prices Jump, Energy Shares Help Fuel Market Rally – Benzinga” published on June 13, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Turnaround Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: BA, AVGO, ETSY, NIO, AGN – Investorplace.com” published on June 18, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Despite 737 MAX Grounding, US Airlines May Not Be Suffering – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: July 03, 2019.