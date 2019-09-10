Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Boosted Its Stake in Dominion Energy (D) by $319,732 as Shares Declined; Kennedy Capital Management Has Increased Stake in Osi Systems (OSIS) as Market Value Rose

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Osi Systems Inc (OSIS) by 45.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 40,854 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The institutional investor held 131,261 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.50 million, up from 90,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Osi Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $106.85. About 143,496 shares traded. OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) has risen 45.73% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 45.73% the S&P500. Some Historical OSIS News: 18/04/2018 – OSI Systems Announces Third Quarter Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $1.065 BLN TO $1.095 BLN; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, COMPANY’S BACKLOG WAS ABOUT $938 MLN, COMPARED WITH $738 MLN AS OF JUNE 30, 2017; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q Rev $267.3M; 23/04/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at Conference May 23; 20/04/2018 – DJ OSI Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OSIS); 22/05/2018 – OSI Systems Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems Raises FY18 View To Sales $1.065B-$1.095B; 26/04/2018 – OSI Systems 3Q EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – OSI SYSTEMS INC OSIS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.50 TO $3.69

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 51,701 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96 million, up from 47,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $76.67. About 3.51 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY REPORTS CREDIT IMPROVEMENT INITIATIVES; REAFFIR; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.14; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – FIRST-QUARTER 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS OF $0.77 PER SHARE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.71, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold OSIS shares while 43 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 17.23 million shares or 3.62% less from 17.87 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,407 were accumulated by Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Sg Mgmt Ltd has 46,007 shares. Legal & General Grp Pcl reported 42,776 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Pnc Finance Serv Group Inc holds 21,034 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Comml Bank Incorporated stated it has 0.08% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS). Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) or 6,340 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc holds 154,030 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Numerixs Invest Tech Incorporated has 0.01% invested in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) for 600 shares. 153,505 were reported by National Bank & Trust Of America De. Kennedy Capital Management stated it has 131,261 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested in 402,100 shares. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Co holds 0.05% or 185,359 shares in its portfolio. Walleye Trading Ltd Company reported 647 shares. Neuberger Berman Group Ltd holds 0.03% or 296,504 shares.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fnb Corporation (NYSE:FNB) by 43,078 shares to 398,780 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Perficient Inc (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 52,072 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 516,475 shares, and cut its stake in Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Art Advsr Limited Liability has 0.3% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 65,305 shares. The New York-based Meyer Handelman has invested 0.07% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.67% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wellington Shields Mngmt Lc, a New York-based fund reported 4,800 shares. 500 are held by 1832 Asset Management Lp. Hendershot Invests holds 0.05% or 1,838 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited accumulated 0.18% or 52,571 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 160,136 shares. Moreover, Carnegie Capital Asset Lc has 0.09% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 16,828 shares. Palisade Asset Management Lc owns 55,660 shares. Epoch Prns stated it has 2.51 million shares. Rodgers Brothers Inc stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc holds 0.17% or 3.42 million shares. Brave Asset reported 0.14% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Moreover, Winch Advisory Svcs Limited Liability has 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).