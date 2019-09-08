Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Cut Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Position as Stock Rose; Hwg Holdings LP Increases Position in Microsoft (MSFT)

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 46.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 7,186 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, down from 13,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $203.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $47.15. About 18.58 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Bad News is Pretty Much All Out: CFO — Barrons.com; 19/04/2018 – New York State Common Retirement Fund Will Also Vote Against Auditor and Wells Fargo’s Proposed Executive Compensation Plan; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo cuts 22 jobs in currency trading – Bloomberg; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: New Marketing Campaign to Emphasize Commitment to Re-Establish Trust; 16/04/2018 – Bangladesh eyes settlement in U.S. cyber heist suit ahead of its own case; 06/04/2018 – Wells Fargo, Autobooks, National Bank of Canada, lgnite Sales and mBank Win 2018 Monarch Innovation Awards; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 20/04/2018 – Correction to Wells Fargo Headline About Settlement; 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS LJM FAILED TO MAKE ITS REQUIRED MARGIN PAYMENTS TO COVER ITS LOSSES, PROMPTING THE LAWSUIT FOR BREACH OF CONTRACT; 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Names JPMorgan’s Amanda Norton as Chief Risk Officer

Hwg Holdings Lp increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hwg Holdings Lp bought 6,433 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 56,161 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.62 million, up from 49,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hwg Holdings Lp who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 23/05/2018 – Oxfam International Selects Aware by Wiretap™ Governance, Compliance Solution for Workplace by Facebook Collaboration Environment; 12/03/2018 – Former Microsoft CFO Chris Liddell could be Trump’s next top economic adviser It could give Silicon Valley more influence in the Trump administration; 05/03/2018 – Frame Launches High-performance Virtual Desktop Service on Microsoft Azure Government; 07/03/2018 – TOKYO — As Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos snatched the title of richest person in the world this year by overtaking Microsoft founder Bill Gates for the first time, Asia’s rich list has also witnessed a major shift to be dominated by billionaires springing from successful web businesses; 22/05/2018 – harmon.ie Launches One of the First Enterprise Applications with Microsoft Graph Integration; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT 3Q INTELLIGENT CLOUD REV. $7.90B; 16/05/2018 – Laura Siegal Joins lteris Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – MinerEye’s Solutions for Microsoft Azure Information Protection (AIP) and Cloud Migration to be Featured at Microsoft Build 2018; 29/05/2018 – Stratasys Announces Resignation of Ilan Levin as CEO and Director; 12/03/2018 – Microsoft women filed 238 discrimination and harassment complaints -court documents

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mechanics Commercial Bank Department accumulated 2.7% or 100,288 shares. Peak Asset Ltd Liability accumulated 4.4% or 109,573 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt New York invested in 34,359 shares. Atlanta Mngmt L L C holds 0.78% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 1.37 million shares. Temasek Hldgs (Private) holds 19,536 shares. 2.40 million are owned by M&T Retail Bank. Carroll Fin has invested 2.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Mrj Cap holds 3.69% or 52,191 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Ltd Liability Company holds 3.3% or 7.00M shares. North Carolina-based Smith Salley & Associates has invested 4.26% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 124,121 were accumulated by Nwq Invest Com Limited Liability Com. Greatmark Inv Ptnrs accumulated 143,132 shares or 5.32% of the stock. Lvw Ltd Com invested 1.33% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Moody Bank & Trust Tru Division holds 1.99% or 613,567 shares. Northwest Invest Counselors Ltd Llc holds 3.65% or 80,044 shares.

Hwg Holdings Lp, which manages about $100.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Anthem Inc Com (NYSE:ANTM) by 6,913 shares to 20,158 shares, valued at $5.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Unitedhealth Group (NYSE:UNH) by 20,729 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 713 shares, and cut its stake in Hormel Foods Corp Com (NYSE:HRL).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.13 billion for 9.91 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.