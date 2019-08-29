Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Lowered Its Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Stake by $302,400; Hikari Tsushin Lifted Altria Group (MO) Stake by $2.72 Million

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 46.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 7,186 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, down from 13,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $204.55B market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $46.42. About 7.77M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Startup Accelerator Adds Two Early Stage Companies to Portfolio; 26/04/2018 – Investigation Targets Wells Fargo’s 401(k) Actions — Barrons.com; 12/04/2018 – Eastman Chemical at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 10/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SLOAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR DAY; 22/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Steve Ellis to Retire; Digital Transformation Executive Lisa Frazier Joins Co to Lead Innovation; 30/05/2018 – Wells Fargo’s Fake Account Customers to Get `Imperfect’ Closure; 31/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO CEO SAYS BANK’S REVIEW OF BSA-AML ISSUES STILL IN PLACE, WOULDN’T SURPRISE HIM IF FOUND SOME EMPLOYEE ACTIVITY ‘BEYOND JUST A LACK OF TRAINING’; 19/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO REPORTS $200B SUSTAINABLE FINANCING COMMITMENT; 29/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Asset Management Expands Multi-Asset Solutions Team; 16/04/2018 – Fitch: Wells Fargo Earnings Reflect Broad-Based Declines

More notable recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Wells Fargo: U.S. Banking Giant In Final Stages Of Completing Transformation – Get 4.6% While You Wait – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “4 Warren Buffett Stocks Tumble to Near 52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “One of Triad’s largest banks will close another local branch – Triad Business Journal” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lincoln Capital Lc holds 0.16% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) or 6,847 shares. The Georgia-based Thomasville National Bank & Trust has invested 0.47% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Griffin Asset Management invested 1.57% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). 73,493 were accumulated by Sather Grp. 34,392 were reported by Aspiriant Limited Com. Fairfield Bush And invested in 10,407 shares. Payden Rygel accumulated 1,800 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cidel Asset Mngmt reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Chilton Investment Company Ltd holds 0.05% or 31,676 shares. Cambiar holds 1.09% or 945,325 shares. Arrow Financial Corporation has invested 0.14% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Haverford Trust has 0.15% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Pacific Global Mngmt Company invested in 12,669 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Andra Ap stated it has 0.12% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Old Point Tru Fincl Services N A owns 7,186 shares.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.75 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.