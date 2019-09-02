Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Cut Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Position By $608,034; Gladius Capital Management LP Has Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) stake by 13.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 3,269 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A holds 21,002 shares with $3.93M value, down from 24,271 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp. now has $45.42 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $174.05. About 1.15M shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $192 FROM $186; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Rev $2.72B; 21/03/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 135 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 16/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 24/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern declares quarterly dividend; 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF

Gladius Capital Management Lp decreased Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) stake by 51.19% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Gladius Capital Management Lp sold 46,789 shares as Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)’s stock declined 8.26%. The Gladius Capital Management Lp holds 44,616 shares with $6.24 billion value, down from 91,405 last quarter. Johnson & Johnson now has $339.93B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.36. About 7.37 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Net $4.37B; 26/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Raises Quarterly Dividend to 90c Vs. 84c; 20/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Chief Financial Officer Dominic Caruso to Retire; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industr; 17/04/2018 – Dominic Caruso Says Johnson & Johnson Is Still Planning for Strong 2018 (Video); 20/03/2018 – Joseph Wolk to Succeed Dominic Caruso as Johnson & Johnson CFO; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 16/05/2018 – J&J CEO warns of ‘unintended consequences’ of Trump’s drug-price reduction plan; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Cuts Its Stake in Apple, Microsoft, J&J; 04/04/2018 – J&J Jury Set to Weigh Banker’s Claims Baby Powder Caused Cancer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 1.73% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Lodestar Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company Il, Illinois-based fund reported 210,000 shares. State Street Corp holds 155.14 million shares. Prudential Financial holds 1.11% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 4.79 million shares. Connors Investor Service reported 6,576 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments invested in 151,644 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Mackenzie Fincl has invested 1.27% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Birmingham Capital Mgmt Company Al invested in 53,428 shares. South State Corp has 1.68% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Dsc Advsr LP holds 0.05% or 2,010 shares in its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership accumulated 678,911 shares. M Holding Securities Inc accumulated 26,856 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Cap Guardian Tru has 0.03% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 15,221 shares. 4.92 million are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Sys. The California-based Cetera Advisor Limited Co has invested 0.62% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity. HEWSON MARILLYN A bought $419,040 worth of stock.

Among 6 analysts covering Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Johnson & Johnson has $157 highest and $140 lowest target. $149.83’s average target is 16.73% above currents $128.36 stock price. Johnson & Johnson had 14 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was initiated on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital. On Wednesday, March 6 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $147 target in Wednesday, April 17 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of JNJ in report on Thursday, May 16 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse maintained Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, August 27. The stock of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, July 17 by Raymond James. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”.

Gladius Capital Management Lp increased Amgen Inc (Put) stake by 16,700 shares to 58,100 valued at $11.04 billion in 2019Q1. It also upped 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) stake by 3,543 shares and now owns 5,445 shares. Deere & Co (Put) was raised too.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 22, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “J&J gains after opioid ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Will Lawsuits Sink Johnson & Johnson Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “J&J opioid ruling a relief for shareholders but others may not benefit – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 earnings per share, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.30 billion for 16.05 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual earnings per share reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $720.31M for 15.77 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated holds 0.15% or 17.97M shares in its portfolio. Delta Cap Mngmt Ltd stated it has 2.31% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 3,834 were accumulated by Regent Invest Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation. 79,963 are held by Lowe Brockenbrough Co. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Com accumulated 15,148 shares or 0.7% of the stock. 900 were reported by Mark Sheptoff Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company. Bartlett & Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.69% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 96,456 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.38% or 142,387 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.56% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 42,750 shares. 20 are owned by Macroview Investment Mgmt Ltd. 17,346 are held by American Money Limited Liability Co. Creative Planning, Kansas-based fund reported 42,024 shares. Kempen Mngmt Nv reported 7,334 shares. Moreover, Aperio Grp Ltd Liability Corp has 0.16% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 199,505 shares. Cibc World Mkts Corporation holds 44,843 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Be Disappointed With Their 89% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Greenbrier, CSX And Norfolk Southern Announce Executive Appointments – Yahoo Finance” published on August 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Norfolk Southern Is A Buy – Seeking Alpha” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Forbes.com and their article: “Here’s Why Norfolk Southern’s Stock Price Grew 2.5x Over The Last 3 Years – Forbes” published on August 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity. On Monday, July 29 the insider Scanlon Jennifer F. bought $100,546.

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Souther (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Souther has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $202.67’s average target is 16.44% above currents $174.05 stock price. Norfolk Souther had 12 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Perform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Underweight” rating and $13800 target in Monday, April 29 report. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, June 12 by Deutsche Bank. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup.