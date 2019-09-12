Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Lifted Its Position in Disney Com Stock (DIS) as Stock Rose; Ecolab (ECL) Shares Rose While Alta Capital Management Lowered Stake

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Disney Com Stock (DIS) by 67.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 7,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,783 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 11,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Disney Com Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.86B market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $137.6. About 1.23 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.

Alta Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 22.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alta Capital Management Llc sold 41,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The institutional investor held 146,677 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.96M, down from 188,215 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alta Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $57.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $198.55. About 217,362 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 32 investors sold ECL shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 162 are held by Tarbox Family Office. Woodmont Investment Counsel Limited has 0.24% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 4,975 shares. Chesley Taft & Assoc Ltd Liability Corporation invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 2,200 were reported by Puzo Michael J. Bath Savings Trust accumulated 97,616 shares. Kj Harrison & Partners reported 9,000 shares. First Personal Fincl accumulated 93 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.49% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 210,000 shares. Brookstone Capital has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Fjarde Ap holds 0.28% or 110,591 shares in its portfolio. Arizona State Retirement holds 0.15% or 64,977 shares. Whittier Trust Communication Of Nevada Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). First Hawaiian National Bank & Trust has 0.22% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 20,753 shares.

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.76 million for 28.86 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.

More notable recent Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “ESG Investing: The Case Of Ecolab – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “There’s A Lot To Like About Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) Upcoming 0.2% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Ecolab Inc.’s (NYSE:ECL) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Alta Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.48 billion and $1.79 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Check Point Software (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 11,297 shares to 183,859 shares, valued at $21.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10,702 shares in the quarter, for a total of 653,251 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Disney shoulders blame on tepid ‘Star Wars’ attraction launch – Seeking Alpha” on August 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Things That Disney Got Right in August – The Motley Fool” published on August 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Disney to sell former Fox videogame unit – Seeking Alpha” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “It’s Not Back to Business as Usual at Disney World – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Abner Herrman Brock Lc holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 9,737 shares. Vanguard Group owns 131.10 million shares for 0.69% of their portfolio. S&Co has 2,940 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Harvey Investment Ltd Liability stated it has 5,664 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Aull & Monroe Investment Mngmt has 1.2% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rothschild Il owns 66,954 shares. Benin Mngmt Corporation invested in 1.16% or 19,399 shares. 28,320 were reported by Ironwood Invest Counsel Ltd. Wills Fincl Gp stated it has 19,591 shares or 1.78% of all its holdings. Ironwood Fincl Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.02% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 37,924 are held by Zeke Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.23% or 13,785 shares. Burt Wealth holds 4,889 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Tru Of Vermont reported 149,235 shares stake. 12,429 are owned by Partner Invest Limited Partnership.