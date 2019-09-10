Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Decreased Position in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by $302,400 as Market Valuation Rose; Cutera (CUTR) Stock Value Rose While Kennedy Capital Management Trimmed Stake

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 46.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 7,186 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, down from 13,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.68B market cap company. The stock increased 2.67% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $48.41. About 26.82 million shares traded or 39.23% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 20/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: GE, HON, RF, WFC, MAT, SKX & more; 06/04/2018 – ISS ALSO RECOMMENDS WELLS FARGO SHAREHOLDERS VOTE AGAINST REFORM EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION POLICY WITH SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY; 06/03/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAID IT HAD SERVED AS LJM’S CLEARING FUTURES COMMISSION MERCHANT AND AGENT PRIOR TO LJM’S LOSSES IN EARLY FEBRUARY; 07/05/2018 – Berkshire Hathaway, Wells Fargo, and Tesla are in the spotlight this morning; 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING ADJOURNS FOR LUNCH BREAK; 04/05/2018 – PANDORA MEDIA INC P.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $7 FROM $6; 18/05/2018 – Best of the Week: Cetera, Wells Fargo, Holy Advice — Barrons.com; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS THERE ARE NOT ‘UNUSUAL PROFITS’ IN BEING A REAL ESTATE AGENT; NOT TRUE FOR INVESTMENT PROFESSIONALS; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo lowers expected earnings hit from regulatory cap on assets; 23/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate Wells Fargo Commercial Mortgage Trust 2018-C44; Presale Issued

Kennedy Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Cutera Inc (CUTR) by 17.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc sold 43,598 shares as the company’s stock rose 40.44% . The institutional investor held 210,744 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.72M, down from 254,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Cutera Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $404.28 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.16% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $28.92. About 91,183 shares traded. Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) has declined 33.87% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.87% the S&P500. Some Historical CUTR News: 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 18 TO 20 PCT; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $178 MLN TO $181 MLN; 21/05/2018 – Cutera at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.95, REV VIEW $179.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – CUTERA INC CUTR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.03 TO $1.11; 26/04/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 14/05/2018 – Cutera Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 21-22; 22/05/2018 – Cutera Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Cutera Celebrates 20 Years of Best-In-Class Product Innovation

Analysts await Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.08 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $0.04 actual EPS reported by Cutera, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% negative EPS growth.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.21B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 22,563 shares to 50,052 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ttm Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:TTMI) by 200,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32M shares, and has risen its stake in Mesa Air Group Inc.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $474,431 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.08 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.18 billion for 10.17 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.