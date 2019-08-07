Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Boosted Holding in Centurylink (CTL) by $306,350 as Share Price Rose; Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) Stake Upped by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solut (CTSH) by 194.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Personal Financial Services bought 19,696 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 29,825 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 10,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Personal Financial Services who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solut for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $62.43. About 2.24M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 42.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 27,850 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 93,898 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.13M, up from 66,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.65. About 9.21M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 09/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF ABOUT 16% OF REVENUE; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR – UPON COMPLETION OF MERGER, THERMO COMPANIES EXPECTS TO INITIATE A RIGHTS OFFERING OF UP TO $100 MLN FOR MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – PRESIDENT AND CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER JEFF STOREY WILL BECOME CENTURYLINK’S CEO AND PRESIDENT EFFECTIVE AT TIME OF POST’S RETIREMENT

First Personal Financial Services, which manages about $327.83M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Badger Meter Inc (NYSE:BMI) by 7,644 shares to 36,159 shares, valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,736 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,255 shares, and cut its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.56, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold CTSH shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 305 raised stakes. 483.05 million shares or 0.21% more from 482.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Alpha Lc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Mckinley Carter Wealth Ser invested in 0.88% or 43,325 shares. Raymond James Trust Na reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 838,722 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. First Citizens National Bank Tru owns 26,151 shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Manchester Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co has 0.03% invested in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Madison Investment reported 1.08% stake. Alpha Windward Limited Liability reported 3,646 shares stake. Colorado-based Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.05% in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Aurora Investment Counsel invested in 0.89% or 25,388 shares. Ny State Teachers Retirement reported 854,410 shares. 66,622 are held by Captrust Advisors. Gradient Limited reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH). Howe & Rusling reported 236 shares. Howland Management Limited Liability Company reported 39,444 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – CTSH – Nasdaq” on April 01, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Watch in July – Motley Fool” published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why Is Cognizant (CTSH) Down 0.9% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “100 Symbols with High Options Volume vs Normal: ILMN, TTWO, MAR, COST – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Cognizant Technology Solutions’s (NASDAQ:CTSH) Share Price Deserve to Gain 30%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gargoyle Advisor Lc has 0.46% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Farmers And Merchants Invests invested in 1,823 shares. 2.43 million are owned by Fmr Ltd Liability. Gsa Ptnrs Llp accumulated 31,957 shares. Moors And Cabot holds 0.01% or 12,164 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). First Interstate National Bank stated it has 1,244 shares. Summit Group Limited Liability Com reported 38,800 shares stake. Apriem Advsr reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Madison owns 474,000 shares. First Tru Advisors Lp reported 4.36 million shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1.48M shares. Capstone Advsr holds 36,641 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0.04% or 1.39M shares. Moreover, Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.05% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL).