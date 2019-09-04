Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Upped Stake in Dominion Energy (D) by $319,732 as Share Value Declined; Ciena Com New (CIEN) Shareholder Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co Decreased Its Stake

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co decreased its stake in Ciena Corp Com New (CIEN) by 25.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co sold 178,551 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.85% . The institutional investor held 524,328 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.58M, down from 702,879 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co who had been investing in Ciena Corp Com New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $41.36. About 3.10M shares traded or 10.68% up from the average. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 78.24% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.24% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 15/05/2018 – GLOBENET IN PACT WITH CIENA FOR LATAM SUBMARINE NETWORK; 31/05/2018 – CIENA REPORTS INTENT TO BUY PACKET DESIGN; 31/05/2018 – Ciena Announces Intent To Acquire Packet Design; 06/03/2018 – Ciena Cites $476.9 Million in Additional Tax Expense From Tax Bill for 1Q Loss; 03/05/2018 – DekaBank Adds Ciena, Exits Booking, Cuts Deutsche Bank: 13F; 06/03/2018 – CORRECT: CIENA SEES FY BLENDED GAAP TAX RATE 29%: PRESENTATION; 26/04/2018 – CIENA REITERATES ITS EXPECTATIONS FOR AT&T IN FISCAL 2018; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP – TAX REFORM RESULTED IN ESTIMATED $476.9 MLN ADDITIONAL TAX EXPENSE IN QTR; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 8.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 51,701 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.96M, up from 47,494 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $78.88. About 1.90 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Commercial Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 14/05/2018 – Clinton Group Adds Dominion Energy, Exits PPL, Cuts Bio-Rad: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Dominion Energy to Offer Utah Customers Home Repair Service Plans Through HomeServe; 09/05/2018 – DAVID CHRISTIAN TO RETIRE FROM DOMINION ENERGY; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2018 Adjusted EPS Above Midpoint of $3.80-$4.25 View; 19/04/2018 – SCANA/DOMINION LIKELY TO BE RECUT IF BILL MOVES FORWARD: UBS; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Adjusted Earnings Top Views — Earnings Review; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. 1,965 shares were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK, worth $149,998.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings.

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on September, 5 before the open. They expect $0.50 EPS, up 19.05% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $77.54 million for 20.68 P/E if the $0.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 25.00% EPS growth.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co, which manages about $1.89B and $1.48B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (NYSE:PNC) by 45,265 shares to 57,691 shares, valued at $7.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Computer Programs & Sys Inc Co (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 10,761 shares in the quarter, for a total of 149,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Torchmark Corp Com (NYSE:TMK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings.