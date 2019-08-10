Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Decreased Its Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Position as Market Value Rose; Buckhead Capital Management Maintains Stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF)

Buckhead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (RJF) by 63.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc bought 18,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.87% . The hedge fund held 46,755 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, up from 28,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Raymond James Financial Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $76.73. About 937,976 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 46.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 7,186 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, down from 13,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $46.3. About 18.75M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 08/05/2018 – Kennametal at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – Triton Internat/Bermuda at Wells Fargo Conference May 8; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SAYS 92.4% OF SHAREHOLDERS APPROVE EXECUTIVE PAY; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS IT CAN BE DIFFICULT TO EXPLAIN THE BENEFITS OF TRADE, MANY WHICH ARE INVISIBLE; 23/03/2018 – Wells Fargo Risk-Management Leaders Are Said to Leave in Revamp; 09/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 09/04/2018 – CFPB May Fine Wells Fargo As Much As $1 Billion: Report — MarketWatch; 29/05/2018 – Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Morgan Stanley & Co; 09/04/2018 – Lauren Tara LaCapra: Exclusive: U.S. watchdog seeks record fine against Wells Fargo for abuses; 05/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO SALES PUSH EXTENDED TO WEALTH UNIT, EX-WORKERS SAY

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27B and $320.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 4,757 shares to 25,815 shares, valued at $5.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Welltower Inc by 12,393 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,078 shares, and cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold RJF shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag owns 147,938 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Lc has invested 0% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited owns 62,346 shares. British Columbia Inv stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). 5,568 were accumulated by Saturna Corporation. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 482,140 shares. Northern Tru Corporation reported 1.47 million shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel stated it has 211,465 shares. Skylands Capital Limited Com has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). The New York-based Iat Reinsurance has invested 2.97% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF). Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.58% or 1.08 million shares in its portfolio. Qs Ltd reported 1,200 shares. Aviance Cap Ltd Liability Co holds 0.38% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) or 16,553 shares. Moreover, Park Avenue Securities Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 3,138 shares. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.03% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF).

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.31B for 9.73 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.