Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Maintains Stake in Apple (AAPL); Brahman Capital Position in Nrg Energy (NRG) Has Decreased by $75.04 Million

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 9,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 23/04/2018 – Inquiry opens into Apple-Shazam deal; 11/05/2018 – Apple says it’s found a ‘revolutionary’ way to make its devices more environmentally friendly; 01/05/2018 – Apple Services Revenue Growth Outshines Other Segments; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Jabil’s revenue rises 19 percent; 27/03/2018 – Apple’s education event: Live notes There’s a new iPad. And more; 06/05/2018 – Apple supplier warns over US-China trade dispute; 15/03/2018 – SPOTIFY CFO SAYS MORE THAN 50 PCT OF FREE USERS BECOME PAYING SUBSCRIBERS; SAYS IT TAKES 12 MONTHS TO BREAKEVEN ON NEW SUBS; 02/04/2018 – Amazon/Apple: sub zero; 29/03/2018 – @JimCramer weighs in on Apple CEO Tim Cook’s comments about Facebook’s data privacy scandal; 18/05/2018 – CHINA ADJUSTS APPLE FUTURES JULY CONTRACT MARGIN REQUIREMENT

Brahman Capital Corp decreased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 21.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brahman Capital Corp sold 1.79M shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The hedge fund held 6.38M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $270.95M, down from 8.16M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brahman Capital Corp who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $37.74. About 2.15M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 05/04/2018 – NRG ENERGY BOARD TO REDUCE NUMBER OF DIRECTORS TO ELEVEN; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 21/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – NOTES OFFERING IS EXPECTED TO BE LEVERAGE NEUTRAL; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – PER AMENDMENT REVOLVING COMMITMENTS IN AN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $120 MLN WILL MATURE ON JULY 1, 2018; 26/04/2018 – NRG Releases 2017 Sustainability Report, Continues its Best-in-Class Reporting; 27/03/2018 – NRG ANNOUNCED XOOM DEAL AT ANALYST DAY IN NEW YORK; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -RETIRING DIRECTORS ARE WALT YOUNG, EVAN SILVERSTEIN AND BARRY SMITHERMAN; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.05% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Comerica Bank & Trust invested in 0.03% or 76,434 shares. Huntington State Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 18 shares. Fil holds 0% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 49 shares. Hilton Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Co has 28 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Oakbrook Invests Limited Co accumulated 0.03% or 13,175 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 56,882 shares. Advisory accumulated 7,778 shares. Cleararc Capital owns 6,828 shares. Alabama-based Oakworth Cap has invested 0% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Franklin reported 6,837 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Piedmont Advsr Inc accumulated 0.13% or 77,561 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems invested in 14,800 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Ls Inv Ltd Liability Corporation owns 10,995 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Brahman Capital Corp, which manages about $4.97B and $1.41 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Churchill Cap Corp by 4.56M shares to 8.19 million shares, valued at $27.60M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.87 EPS, up 98.94% or $0.93 from last year’s $0.94 per share. NRG’s profit will be $457.99 million for 5.05 P/E if the $1.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by NRG Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 167.14% EPS growth.

