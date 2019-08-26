Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Lowered Holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) as Stock Declined; Bank Of The West Has Boosted Albemarle (ALB) Position by $318,816; Valuation Declined

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 3,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 21,002 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 24,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $171.89. About 579,231 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee Arch Bridge; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 05/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY–ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION– IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY, VA; 10/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $161 FROM $155; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN 1Q RAILWAY OPER REV $2.7B, EST. $2.68B; 18/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN RESPONDS TO FRA REQUEST FOR INFO ON AUTOMATION; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`

Bank Of The West increased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 11.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bank Of The West bought 3,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 37,273 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.06 million, up from 33,337 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bank Of The West who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.75% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $61. About 402,580 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 22/04/2018 – DJ Albemarle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALB); 15/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 24/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference May 30; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE MAY BECOME PURE-PLAY LITHIUM IF VALUATION JUSTIFIES; 26/03/2018 – ALBEMARLE SAYS RICH FMC LITHIUM VALUE COULD SPUR ASSET SALES; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP ALB.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.17, REV VIEW $3.30 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/05/2018 – Albemarle Corporation to Attend Citi’s Chemicals Conference; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 03/04/2018 – China miner Tianqi meets with Chilean anti-trust prosecutor on SQM

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fil Limited stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Macquarie Grp Limited accumulated 52,882 shares. Kelly Lawrence W And Assoc Ca has 7,901 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Raymond James Trust Na accumulated 0.02% or 4,169 shares. 142,201 were reported by Cap Fund Mgmt Sa. Stephens Ar reported 0.01% stake. Baker Ellis Asset Mngmt Ltd Com invested in 0.18% or 8,025 shares. B & T Capital Mngmt Dba Alpha Capital Mngmt reported 17,637 shares. Tortoise Capital Advsrs Llc invested in 48 shares or 0% of the stock. Leavell Invest Mgmt accumulated 37,996 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 5,798 shares. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc reported 58,793 shares. Invesco Ltd owns 0.02% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 811,504 shares. Cetera Advisor Lc holds 0.02% or 6,711 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Sa owns 7,891 shares.

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Earnings Scheduled For August 7, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lithium Stocks When The Sentiment Is Negative – Albemarle – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Albemarle Corporation (ALB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Much Are Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Jim Cramer Advises His Viewers On Colgate-Palmolive, Banco Santander And More – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $70,850 activity.

Bank Of The West, which manages about $855.91M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Micron Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MU) by 9,987 shares to 19,753 shares, valued at $817,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 6,396 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,127 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (CMF).

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 15.57 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Be Disappointed With Their 89% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG), Norfolk Souther Corporation (NYSE:NSC) – Hub Group Calls For “Short-Lived” Downturn – Benzinga” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Norfolk Southern Corp.: Buying Opportunities After Macro Weakness – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Maintain Its Strong Returns? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19,538 are owned by Btc Cap. Roundview Cap holds 5,542 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Westwood Grp Inc has invested 0.05% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Moreover, Da Davidson Co has 0.05% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Cs Mckee Lp owns 84,750 shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Incorporated invested in 3,481 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 78,965 shares. Monarch Capital Mgmt owns 4,172 shares. Naples Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 0.53% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 11,192 shares. Cibc Asset Mngmt holds 0.04% or 30,447 shares in its portfolio. Natl Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.03% or 1,446 shares in its portfolio. Alexandria Cap Ltd Com stated it has 3,417 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas invested in 132,698 shares. Veritable Lp accumulated 17,442 shares.