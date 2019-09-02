Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Position in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Has Decreased by $302,400 as Share Value Rose; Audiocodes LTD (AUDC) Holding Maintained by Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc

Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Audiocodes Ltd. (AUDC) by 786.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc bought 93,171 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.25% . The institutional investor held 105,021 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.45M, up from 11,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Audiocodes Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $493.59 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $17.45. About 53,358 shares traded. AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) has risen 90.60% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 90.60% the S&P500. Some Historical AUDC News: 22/05/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by TetraVX for Hosted Unified Communications Services; 03/04/2018 – AudioCodes Announces First Quarter 2018 Reporting; 12/03/2018 AudioCodes One Voice Operations Center (OVOC) Now Supported on AWS; 14/05/2018 – Time2Market Selects AudioCodes Virtualized SBC and IP Phones for Growing Hosted Skype for Business Service; 13/03/2018 – AudioCodes Selected by Fuze for Global UCaaS Voice Connectivity; 20/03/2018 – AudioCodes Hosts Accelerate 2018 Event in Tel Aviv, Israel; 12/03/2018 – AudioCodes Adds Support for Microsoft Teams

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 46.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 6,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 7,186 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, down from 13,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.99 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $46.57. About 15.25 million shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 13/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CFO SHREWSBERRY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – LIBERTY PROPERTY TRUST LPT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $50 FROM $48; 17/04/2018 – The Tornado News: #BREAKING: Jennifer Riordan, Vice President of community relations at Wells Fargo in New Mexico is among the; 05/05/2018 – On Wells Fargo — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 09/05/2018 – Monarch Casino Presenting at Wells Fargo Conference May 15; 11/05/2018 – AKCEA THERAPEUTICS INC AKCA.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 19/04/2018 – NY’s DiNapoli Says Wells Fargo’s Incentive Pay Practices May Have Exposed It to Financial Loss; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS HEALTHCARE VENTURE IS AIMED AT ATTACKING THE MOAT SURROUNDING THE ENTIRE INDUSTRY; 13/04/2018 – Mortgage Units at Wells Fargo, JPMorgan Suffer From Rate Hikes

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.28, from 1.57 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 6 investors sold AUDC shares while 22 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 8.18 million shares or 5.72% less from 8.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qs Ltd Co stated it has 0.01% in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Nordea Investment reported 0% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 29,828 shares. G2 Prns Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 1.8% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC) for 421,562 shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 689 shares. Art Advisors Ltd has 12,401 shares. Systematic Financial Lp accumulated 0.01% or 18,555 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 39,024 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 14,441 shares. Royal Natl Bank Of Canada invested in 0% or 4,584 shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd Co reported 0% stake. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). 926 were reported by Dorsey Wright And Associates. Eqis Cap Inc reported 0.03% of its portfolio in AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC). 7,425 were reported by Ny State Common Retirement Fund.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.16B for 9.78 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual EPS reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Snow Lp reported 0.02% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech stated it has 916,633 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.31% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Wunderlich Managemnt invested in 28,674 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Liability reported 0.08% stake. Cambridge Advsr Incorporated reported 31,915 shares stake. Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Co stated it has 10,217 shares. 24,619 are held by Boyd Watterson Asset Limited Liability Corp Oh. Mraz Amerine & accumulated 16,053 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Lee Danner And Bass has 94,061 shares. Capital Glob Invsts reported 12.49 million shares stake. The California-based Check Capital Inc Ca has invested 3.03% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bbr Ptnrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Roanoke Asset Corp New York owns 45,747 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio.