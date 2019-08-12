Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Cut By $302,400 Its Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) Position; Asta Funding (ASFI) Sentiment Is 1

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) stake by 46.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 6,300 shares as Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A holds 7,186 shares with $347,000 value, down from 13,486 last quarter. Wells Fargo & Co New now has $201.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $45.83. About 3.25M shares traded. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 17.23% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.23% the S&P500. Some Historical WFC News: 07/05/2018 – Wells Fargo: New Marketing Campaign to Emphasize Commitment to Re-Establish Trust; 11/04/2018 – Proposal Would Apply to JPMorgan Chase, Wells Fargo, Goldman Sachs, and Other ‘GSIBs’; 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Wells Fargo called out by Teachers union over gun industry ties- Bloomberg; 08/05/2018 – Conversations About Elder Needs Aren’t Happening, According to Wells Fargo Survey; 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Says Fed Asset Cap Isn’t as Painful as It Thought; 24/04/2018 – WELLS FARGO CHAIRMAN DUKE SAYS RETURN ON EQUITY CAN BE IMPROVED; 07/05/2018 – Applied Industrial Tech at Wells Fargo Conference Tomorrow; 12/04/2018 – SUNCOR ENERGY INC SU.TO : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$63 FROM C$60; 04/05/2018 – WELLS FARGO’S SILVIA: RISING U.S. WAGES WILL SQUEEZE PROFITS; 07/05/2018 – Navistar at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow

Asta Funding Inc (ASFI) investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.43, from 0.57 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 4 active investment managers increased or opened new stock positions, while 4 cut down and sold their positions in Asta Funding Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 942,470 shares, up from 940,319 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Asta Funding Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 2 Increased: 4 New Position: 0.

Rbf Capital Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Asta Funding, Inc. for 400,000 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 276,630 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0% invested in the company for 83,600 shares. The Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0% in the stock. Geode Capital Management Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 39,457 shares.

More notable recent Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Asta Funding, Inc. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Compliance Letter – GlobeNewswire” on December 06, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” published on May 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Asta Funding surges after continued listing plan accepted by Nasdaq – Seeking Alpha” on September 06, 2018. More interesting news about Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASFI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Asta Funding Reaches Agreement with Mangrove Partners – GlobeNewswire” published on January 09, 2017 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Asta Funding, Inc. Announces Additional Details Associated With It’s Restatement of Previously Issued Financial Statements – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 27, 2018.

It closed at $7.22 lastly. It is down 100.82% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.82% the S&P500. Some Historical ASFI News: 16/05/2018 – ASTA FUNDING INC FILES FOR NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 23/04/2018 – DJ Asta Funding Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASFI); 18/05/2018 – Asta Funding, Inc. Announces Receipt of Nasdaq Non-Compliance Letter; 06/03/2018 ASTA Appoints Special Needs Group® / Special Needs at Sea® as Official Mobility and Special Needs Partner for ASTA and NACTA

Asta Funding, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer receivable business in the United States. The company has market cap of $47.68 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Consumer Receivables, Personal Injury Claims, Structured Settlements, and GAR Disability Advocacy. It has a 5.51 P/E ratio. The Consumer Receivables segment involved in the purchase, management, and servicing distressed consumer receivables, including charged-off receivables consisting of accounts that have been written-off by the originators and might have been previously serviced by collection agencies; semi-performing receivables, including accounts where the debtor is currently making partial or irregular monthly payments, but the accounts might have been written-off by the originators; and performing receivables comprising accounts where the debtor is making regular monthly payments that might or might not have been delinquent in the past.

Analysts await Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.19 earnings per share, up 5.31% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.13 per share. WFC’s profit will be $5.24B for 9.63 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.30 actual earnings per share reported by Wells Fargo & Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.46% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fruth Management reported 8,342 shares stake. Lmr Prtnrs Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 48,117 shares. Public Sector Pension Invest Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 341,891 shares. 10,980 were reported by Norman Fields Gottscho Cap Mgmt Ltd Company. 1.75 million were accumulated by Amer Assets. Mengis Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 0.37% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Beese Fulmer Mngmt has 105,903 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Tru Department Mb Finance Natl Bank N A invested in 0.02% or 3,978 shares. Sageworth Tru Com accumulated 622 shares. Asset Mgmt One Limited has 0.59% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 2.26M shares. Klingenstein Fields & Co Lc stated it has 40,926 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 0.5% or 2.59 million shares in its portfolio. Private Tru Na reported 76,680 shares or 0.77% of all its holdings. Sanders Capital Ltd Liability Corp invested 3.95% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Northstar Invest Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

More recent Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Volatility 101: Should Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Shares Have Dropped 14%? – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019. Also Investorplace.com published the news titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: JNJ, WFC, UBER, APRN, ROKU – Investorplace.com” on July 16, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019 was also an interesting one.