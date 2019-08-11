Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Lifted Holding in Apple (AAPL) by $797,580 as Shares Rose; As Union Pacific (UNP) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Wintergreen Advisers Has Decreased Position by $1.62 Million

Wintergreen Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) by 19.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wintergreen Advisers Llc sold 9,706 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The hedge fund held 40,780 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.82 million, down from 50,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wintergreen Advisers Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $118.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.69 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.10M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 19/03/2018 – Louisiana Transportation Infrastructure Receives $87 million Boost from Union Pacific; 09/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TEX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAD EXPECTED 100% IMPLEMENTATON BY YR END 2018; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SEES CARGO GAINS IN PLASTICS, INDUSTRIAL OUTPUT; 09/03/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 10/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CORP UNP.N : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $148 FROM $143; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Agricultural Products Freight Rev $1.1B; 16/05/2018 – Union Pacific Corporation CFO Rob Knight to Address the Wolfe Research 11th Annual Global Transportation Conference

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 9,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $908.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $200.99. About 24.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 06/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple hires former Amazon devices CTO for software role – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Ive also said the company has learned from some of the Watches’ forays into new materials like gold and ceramic, offering a rare hint into Apple’s thinking for future product designs; 16/04/2018 – UK data finds Apple, Conde Nast and Ryanair among companies with the biggest gender pay gaps; 31/05/2018 – Xiaomi, bound for IPO, woos fans (and investors) at glitzy launch; 10/05/2018 – Apple Shelves $1 Billion Irish Project Amid Planning Problems; 22/03/2018 – iDrop News: Group Claims Apple Is Betraying Its Chinese iCloud Customers; 02/04/2018 – Bloomberg TV: BREAKING: Apple is planning to use its own chips in Mac computers beginning as early as 2020, replacing; 25/05/2018 – Inverse: WWDC 2018 Rumors: Apple Set to Bring Key iOS 11 Change to Mac; 02/04/2018 – Apple Said to Plan Move From Intel to Mac Chips (Video); 16/04/2018 – Apple planned to release a gold iPhone X but it may have been scrapped

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Washington holds 1.87% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 19,428 shares. Twin Focus Cap Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corp, Japan-based fund reported 4.18 million shares. Amp Capital Invsts stated it has 1.99 million shares. Chemung Canal Trust reported 28,006 shares. Bokf Na, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 415,554 shares. Moreover, Waddell & Reed Fin has 2.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arvest Bancorp Division, a Oklahoma-based fund reported 145,525 shares. Asset Mngmt One Company Ltd holds 2.62% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 2.55 million shares. Haverford Financial Services invested in 5.21% or 76,393 shares. Peconic Limited Liability owns 6,825 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Syntal Capital Prtn Limited Liability Co invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Lodestar Invest Counsel Ltd Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 172,475 shares. Kidder Stephen W has 63,587 shares for 4.91% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 9.94M shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Dow Movers: AAPL, VZ – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/23/2019: AUDC, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOGL, GOOG, INTC, ERIC – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Apple Makes a Bizarre Move in India – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/29/2019: TSEM, MAXR, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Apple (AAPL) to Report Q3 Earnings: What’s in the Offing? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

More notable recent Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “U.S. Rail Headcount Falls In June – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Kansas City Southern: No Reason To Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Union Pacific declares $0.97 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Union Pacific Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “5 Transportation Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 46,195 are held by Chesley Taft Assocs Ltd Liability Com. Ameriprise Finance Incorporated holds 8.54 million shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Cullinan owns 53,651 shares for 0.67% of their portfolio. Nomura Holdings reported 555,529 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Rockland Trust Co holds 111,915 shares. 19,584 were accumulated by Community Bancorp Of Raymore. Hanson Mcclain accumulated 0.01% or 1,886 shares. Foster Dykema Cabot Ma reported 0.09% stake. Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada stated it has 0.25% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). 1.08M were accumulated by Lazard Asset Ltd Liability Com. Arcadia Investment Mgmt Mi holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 374 shares. Omers Administration has invested 1.87% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Northstar Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 5,137 shares or 0.35% of the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt has invested 0.86% in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP).

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 EPS, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.28 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual EPS reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.