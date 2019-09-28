Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Stake in Disney Com Stock (DIS) Has Lifted as Shares Rose; As Pvh (PVH) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Shellback Capital LP Raised Its Holding

Shellback Capital Lp increased its stake in Pvh Corp (PVH) by 20.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shellback Capital Lp bought 10,836 shares as the company’s stock declined 30.70% . The institutional investor held 62,980 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.96 million, up from 52,144 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shellback Capital Lp who had been investing in Pvh Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.50B market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $87.72. About 746,362 shares traded. PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) has declined 42.00% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.00% the S&P500. Some Historical PVH News: 29/05/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BBB-‘ Rating on PVH’s First-Lien Credit Facility, and ‘BB+’ Ratings on Its Bonds; 28/03/2018 – PVH – 2018 REVENUE FOR TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS IS PROJECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 8% (INCREASE APPROXIMATELY 4% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS); 02/04/2018 – PVH at Cowen & Co. Future of the Consumer Conferencne Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – PVH Corp. Named to Fortune Magazine’s 2018 List of America’s 500 Largest Corporations; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – FULL YEAR 2018 EPS NOW INCLUDES A REDUCED POSITIVE IMPACT OF $0.12 PER SHARE RELATED TO FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP PVH.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $170 FROM $166; 28/03/2018 – PVH CORP – QTRLY CALVIN KLEIN NORTH AMERICA COMPARABLE STORE SALES INCREASED 4%; 28/03/2018 – PVH Corp Sees 1Q Adj EPS $2.20-Adj EPS $2.25; 30/05/2018 – PVH CORP – REVENUE IN TOMMY HILFIGER BUSINESS FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $1.0 BLN; 30/05/2018 – PVH CEO on China tariff threats: ‘Cooler heads will prevail’ @JimCramer

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Disney Com Stock (DIS) by 67.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 7,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,783 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, up from 11,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Disney Com Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It May Top Disney’s Bid for Fox Entertainment; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 05/03/2018 – ESPN Taps Disney Executive James Pitaro As New President — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap; 09/03/2018 – Disney shareholders reject CEO Bob Iger’s $48.5 million annual pay packet; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 15, 2017 21CF MANAGEMENT RECOMMENDED IT DISCONTINUE DISCUSSIONS WITH PARTY A, DUE TO POSITION THAT DEAL PRICE WOULD NOT INCLUDE MEANINGFUL PREMIUM OVER TRADING PRICE

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Disney walked away from Twitter – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 27, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Things Under the Radar This Week – Yahoo Finance” on September 28, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wells starts media look high on Disney, lukewarm on Netflix – Seeking Alpha” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Streaming Battleground: Disney vs. Netflix – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Pennsylvania-based Lincoln National has invested 0.13% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Company, Illinois-based fund reported 21,038 shares. State Street has 0.76% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 73.12 million shares. Paragon Capital Limited Liability Corp invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al invested in 1.08% or 270,388 shares. Natixis, a France-based fund reported 189,529 shares. 1,771 were accumulated by Carderock Cap Management. First Bankshares owns 9,415 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Shapiro Cap Limited Co reported 0% stake. Caxton Assocs Limited Partnership has 10,000 shares. Birinyi Assoc Incorporated holds 5,393 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Alpha Cubed has invested 1.62% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Pictet And Cie (Europe) has 78,098 shares. Jcic Asset Mgmt Inc reported 166 shares. 964 are owned by Alphamark Advsrs Ltd Llc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 52 investors sold PVH shares while 123 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 133 raised stakes. 73.26 million shares or 5.79% more from 69.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Van Eck Associate holds 0% or 314 shares in its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking stated it has 78,354 shares. Heritage Wealth Advsr, Virginia-based fund reported 51 shares. Ls Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 0.03% or 5,612 shares. Farmers Merchants Inc reported 228 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Essex Mgmt Commerce Ltd Company holds 16 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Com reported 1,082 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Horizon Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,968 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kings Point Capital owns 0.07% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 4,091 shares. Delphi Mngmt Ma holds 1.12% or 13,201 shares. Fjarde Ap invested 0.02% in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH). Moreover, Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership has 0.02% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) for 663 shares. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP invested in 0.04% or 20,000 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of Australia stated it has 9,532 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH).

Since May 31, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $10.60 million activity. Another trade for 6,250 shares valued at $502,293 was made by NASELLA HENRY on Wednesday, September 4.

Shellback Capital Lp, which manages about $423.03 million and $802.66 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dentsply Sirona Inc by 201,751 shares to 74,816 shares, valued at $4.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62,500 shares, and cut its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL).

More notable recent PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For September 3, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PVH +7% after earnings shine – Seeking Alpha” published on March 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why PVH Corp.â€™s (NYSE:PVH) Return On Capital Employed Looks Uninspiring – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Why PVH Stock Dropped Today – Motley Fool” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Notable Insider Buys In The Past Week: Coty, LyondellBasell, PVH – Benzinga” with publication date: September 08, 2019.