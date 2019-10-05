Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Upped Its Stake in Disney Com Stock (DIS) by $1.05 Million; As Pfizer (PFE) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Gemmer Asset Management Trimmed Position

Gemmer Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Pfizer Incorporated (PFE) by 75.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gemmer Asset Management Llc sold 23,136 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 7,679 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $333,000, down from 30,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gemmer Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Pfizer Incorporated for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $194.53B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $35.93. About 16.98 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits important goal; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO SAYS AISF WAS DEVELOPED THROUGH A RESEARCH COLLABORATION WITH PFIZER INC; 06/03/2018 – Pfizer: Stephen Sanger to Retire From Board at Holder Meeting in April; 05/03/2018 – GLAXOSMITHKLINE PLC – DOLUTEGRAVIR WAS WELL-TOLERATED IN HIV/TB CO-INFECTED ADULTS RECEIVING RIFAMPIN-BASED TB THERAPY; 03/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Pfizer in talks with P&G on sale of its consumer business, though they are far apart on price; 23/03/2018 – PFIZER REPORTS TOP-LINE FROM A STUDY OF CHANTIX/CHAMPIX; 07/05/2018 – Roche: FDA Grants Priority Review for Tecentriq in Lung Cancer Treatment; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS FROM CO TO 16 PRE-CLINICAL CAR T ASSETS LICENSED FROM CELLECTIS AND SERVIER; 26/04/2018 – Pfizer Declares Dividend of 34c; 07/05/2018 – Wave Life Sciences Highlights Progress on Hepatic Collaboration with Pfizer

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Disney Com Stock (DIS) by 67.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 7,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,783 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, up from 11,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Disney Com Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.48 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.65% or $2.12 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 6.58M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON NOV. 6, 21CF RECEIVED UNSOLICITED INDICATION OF INTEREST FROM THIRD-PARTY INDUSTRY PARTICIPANT (PARTY B) WITH RESPECT TO CERTAIN ASSETS; 20/04/2018 – New York Post: The heartbreaking story behind Disney’s `Aladdin’; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q ADJ. EPS $1.84, EST. $1.70; 28/04/2018 – Disney’s `Avengers’ Gets $106 Million, Second-Biggest U.S. Debut; 30/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox: Bd Recommends Stockholders Vote in Favor of the Proposal to Adopt the Disney Merger Agreement; 03/04/2018 – Disney offers deal for Sky News to ease fears on Murdoch’s power; 08/05/2018 – 21st Century Fox Files Updated Form 13-D In Relation to Asset Sale to Walt Disney; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 3rd Update; 09/05/2018 – FOX – THE FOX NEWS CHANNEL ACHIEVED ITS HIGHEST QUARTERLY EBITDA IN ITS HISTORY – LACHLAN MURDOCH, CONF CALL; 03/04/2018 – FOX FOXA.O PROPOSES FORMING NEW COMPANY CONTAINING SKY NEWS AS A POTENTIAL REMEDY FOR UK REGULATOR’S OBJECTIONS TO SKY SKYB.L TAKEOVER

Analysts await Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.62 earnings per share, down 20.51% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.78 per share. PFE’s profit will be $3.36 billion for 14.49 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual earnings per share reported by Pfizer Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.50% negative EPS growth.

Gemmer Asset Management Llc, which manages about $803.94 million and $373.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Computer Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5,864 shares to 13,654 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Intl Equity Etf (SCHF) by 71,944 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.27M shares, and has risen its stake in Schw Us Brd Mkt Etf (SCHB).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.76 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold PFE shares while 714 reduced holdings. 122 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 3.85 billion shares or 0.77% less from 3.88 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bath Savings Trust has invested 0.15% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Btr Cap Mgmt owns 196,786 shares. South State Corporation owns 225,436 shares or 1.12% of their US portfolio. Wall Street Access Asset Mngmt Limited Company owns 26,838 shares or 1.43% of their US portfolio. Tradewinds Capital Ltd Liability invested in 6,543 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Everett Harris & Ca holds 0.08% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 71,354 shares. Bragg Advsr Inc holds 0.95% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 177,243 shares. Westchester Capital Mgmt owns 196,288 shares for 3.33% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Inc invested 0.5% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cohen Klingenstein Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.53% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ami Asset Mgmt reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Alps Advisors Incorporated has 0.55% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.71 million shares. Grimes & Company Incorporated owns 0.24% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 73,280 shares. Covington Capital Mgmt accumulated 116,361 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.