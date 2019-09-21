Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Lifted Its Holding in Disney Com Stock (DIS) by $1.05 Million as Shares Rose; As Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stock Rose, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Has Boosted Holding by $415,378

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Disney Com Stock (DIS) by 67.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 7,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,783 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62 million, up from 11,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Disney Com Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17M shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 05/03/2018 – JUST IN: The Walt Disney Co. names James Pitaro as president of ESPN and co-chair of Disney Media Networks; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Comcast cash bid may spark Fox shareholder revolt; 09/05/2018 – Walmart, Party City, and Disney are making headlines this morning; 25/05/2018 – Disney continues to take full advantage of their 2012 purchase of Lucasfilm and the “Star Wars” franchise. Its new Star Wars-themed parks are set to open in 2019; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – REORGANIZATION IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 25/05/2018 – SALES AT U.S., CANADA FOR DISNEY’S “SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY” LIKELY TO TOTAL $105 MLN TO $115 MLN THROUGH FOUR-DAY MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND – BLOOMBERG; 09/03/2018 – DIS: $6B 364-DAY FACILITY REPLACES $2.5B 364-DAY CREDIT PACT; 12/04/2018 – Four Seasons Resort Orlando Announces New Disney Benefit and Summer Fourth Night Free Package; 07/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO CALLS DISNEY BUYING FOX AN `EARTHQUAKE’: CNBC

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) by 10.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc bought 1,286 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.45% . The institutional investor held 13,572 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.39M, up from 12,286 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Northrop Grumman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.97% or $7.4 during the last trading session, reaching $368.18. About 3.49M shares traded or 311.99% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 30/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 30/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Victor H. Fazio to Retire From Board; 19/04/2018 – DJ Northrop Grumman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOC); 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Agrees to Buy Integrated Air and Missile Defense Battle Command System; 28/03/2018 – Northrop Grumman: Poland Is First International Partner Country to Purchase the IBCS; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Northrop Grumman ‘A-2’ Short-Term Rating; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Sees FY EPS $15.40-EPS $15.65; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Now Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 18%; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN BOOSTS FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TRUMP ADMINISTRATION ROLLING OUT NEW WEAPONS SALES POLICY, AS SOON AS THIS WEEK, AIMED AT ALLOWING MORE ALLIES TO BUY MORE ARMS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Advisor Ptnrs Ltd has 0.23% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Park Natl Corp Oh has 0.03% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). New York-based Blackrock has invested 0.14% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Amalgamated Natl Bank has invested 0.16% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Appleton Prtn Inc Ma holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 5,020 shares. 114 were accumulated by Field And Main Comml Bank. The New York-based M&R Capital Management Incorporated has invested 0% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) for 9,968 shares. Jag Mgmt Lc stated it has 0.03% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Alphamark Advisors Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.04% or 275 shares. Cipher Cap Ltd Partnership holds 4,209 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Rockland Trust reported 0.03% stake. Eulav Asset Mngmt holds 0.59% or 48,900 shares. Bryn Mawr Tru stated it has 1,047 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Los Angeles Management Equity Research Incorporated accumulated 17,164 shares or 0.03% of the stock.

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B and $1.55B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Janus Detroit Str Tr by 33,376 shares to 96,119 shares, valued at $4.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 95,963 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 27,215 shares, and cut its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Oakwood Cap Mgmt Ltd Co Ca reported 56,097 shares or 3.36% of all its holdings. Haverford Tru reported 949,877 shares. Plancorp Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Arrowgrass Cap (Us) Limited Partnership invested in 0.73% or 219,644 shares. Bessemer Grp Inc holds 2.85 million shares. Orleans Corp La holds 1.56% or 14,815 shares in its portfolio. 44,021 were accumulated by Benjamin F Edwards &. Cambridge Research Inc has invested 0.44% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Rockshelter Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 3.68% or 76,902 shares in its portfolio. Tiedemann Advsr Ltd holds 0.15% or 21,519 shares in its portfolio. Miller Inv Management Lp owns 3,523 shares. Brookstone invested in 0.08% or 10,364 shares. 23,644 are owned by Bollard Gru. Cookson Peirce And has 0.06% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Northpointe Ltd Liability owns 13,487 shares or 0.6% of their US portfolio.