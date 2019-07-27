Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Has Lowered Its Holding in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by $302,400 as Stock Declined; As J & J Snack Foods (JJSF) Market Value Rose, Westwood Holdings Group Lowered Its Holding by $914,662

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased its stake in J & J Snack Foods Corp (JJSF) by 1.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westwood Holdings Group Inc sold 5,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% with the market. The institutional investor held 297,673 shares of the specialty foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.28M, down from 303,462 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc who had been investing in J & J Snack Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $163.87. About 49,130 shares traded. J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) has risen 20.59% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.16% the S&P500. Some Historical JJSF News: 18/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Corp.’s Whole Fruit® Frozen Novelties are NOW Non-GMO Project Verified!; 21/03/2018 – FDA: Lead in Chili Containing Granular Seasonings/Snack Foods from Specific Firms in Mexico; 17/04/2018 – J & J SNACK FOODS SCHEDULES SECOND QUARTER CONFERENCE CALL; 21/05/2018 – J & J SNACK FOODS CORP. ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND; 29/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Syros Pharmaceuticals, J & J Snack Foods, Wright Medical Group N.V, HCI Group, Ten; 15/03/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – J&J Snack Foods Short-Interest Ratio Rises 98% to 11 Days; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Extends Bet on Clean Snack Foods With Bare Acquisition; 30/04/2018 – J&J Snack Foods 2Q EPS 95c

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (WFC) by 46.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A analyzed 6,300 shares as the company's stock declined 6.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,186 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $347,000, down from 13,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Wells Fargo & Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $217.89B market cap company. The stock increased 2.52% or $1.21 during the last trading session, reaching $49.3. About 21.55 million shares traded or 14.34% up from the average. Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) has declined 15.86% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.29% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.53 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold WFC shares while 621 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 455 raised stakes. 3.29 billion shares or 3.51% less from 3.41 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amg Retail Bank owns 41,093 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Davis Selected Advisers owns 27.54 million shares for 6.54% of their portfolio. Covington Management owns 172,956 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj holds 38,000 shares or 0.82% of its portfolio. High Pointe Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 32,180 shares for 2.13% of their portfolio. Westport Asset Mngmt has 1,000 shares. 175,562 were reported by Investment Mngmt Of Virginia Ltd Liability. Convergence Partners Limited Company stated it has 0.72% of its portfolio in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Bowling Port owns 62,827 shares or 0.48% of their US portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt reported 5,362 shares. 13,687 are held by Chemung Canal Trust. Sei Invests has 0.25% invested in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) for 1.55 million shares. Investment House Llc has invested 0.04% in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC). Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Inv Mgmt has 255,200 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Denali Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 465,700 shares or 3.37% of all its holdings.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc, which manages about $9.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Northrop Grumman Corp (NYSE:NOC) by 2,777 shares to 245,284 shares, valued at $66.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) by 197,037 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.08 million shares, and has risen its stake in Easterly Government Properties.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 9 investors sold JJSF shares while 45 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 13.26 million shares or 2.78% less from 13.64 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,421 were reported by Amalgamated Bancorp. The Missouri-based Parkside Fincl Commercial Bank has invested 0% in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Proshare Advsrs Llc holds 63,334 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp invested in 0% or 273 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag has invested 0% in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). 23,021 were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Llc reported 53 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% of its portfolio in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) for 747 shares. Comml Bank Of Mellon Corporation holds 0.01% or 217,126 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Co Mn has 407,241 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems stated it has 0.01% in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Coldstream Management Incorporated invested in 0.09% or 6,517 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 39,335 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc has 0% invested in J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF). Hsbc Public Limited Liability has 1,869 shares.