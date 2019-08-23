Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Trimmed Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Stake by $608,034 as Stock Price Declined; As Gaslog LTD (GLOG) Market Valuation Declined, Fairview Capital Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $586,942

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 3,269 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.54% . The institutional investor held 21,002 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, down from 24,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $173.79. About 1.12 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 15/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CEO SQUIRES SPEAKS AT BANK OF AMERICA CONF; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Volume Jumps More Than Eight Times Average; 26/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP NSC.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $151 FROM $146; 06/03/2018 Norfolk Southern rolls out next-generation AccessNS online customer portal; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 14/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH PLUG AND PLAY; 05/04/2018 – Railway Track: Norfolk Southern safety train to visit 23 cities in 15 states

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Gaslog Ltd (GLOG) by 1.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc sold 34,526 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.04% . The hedge fund held 2.70 million shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.11 million, down from 2.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Gaslog Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $12.5. About 138,837 shares traded. GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) has declined 14.04% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GLOG News: 12/03/2018 – GasLog: Agreed Options With Samsung for Additional Newbuild Vessels; 04/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD QUARTERLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.21; 12/03/2018 – GASLOG ORDERS A NEWBUILD LNG CARRIER FROM SAMSUNG HEAVY; 11/05/2018 – GasLog Ltd. Announces Election of Directors at 2018 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD. ANNOUNCES A CHARTER TO CENTRICA FOR SEVEN YEARS AND PLACES A NEWBUILDING ORDER AT SAMSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG SIGNS 7-YR CENTRICA CHARTER, ORDERS NEWBUILD AT SAMSUNG; 30/05/2018 – GASLOG LTD – CO AND CENTRICA SEPARATELY AGREED OPTIONALITY IN RELATION TO ACTUAL VESSEL TO BE DELIVERED INTO CHARTER; 21/03/2018 – GASLOG – PARTNERSHIP BELIEVES ACQUISITION WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW PER UNIT; 21/03/2018 – GasLog Partners LP Announces Acquisition Of GasLog Gibraltar For $207 Million And Repayment Of Intercompany Loan; 27/04/2018 – GASLOG 1Q REV. $77.1M

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “Here’s Why Norfolk Southern’s Stock Price Grew 2.5x Over The Last 3 Years – Forbes” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Court Rejects Rail Shippers Class Formation Request; Senators Press For Rail Reform – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “North American Rail Volumes Continue Downward Trend – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Norfolk Southern’s Net Profit Rises Despite Declining Volumes – Benzinga” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01 million for 15.74 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $100,546 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pineno Levin Ford Asset owns 3,481 shares or 0.27% of their US portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Investment Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 22,355 shares. New Vernon Invest Mgmt Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 2,802 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc owns 625 shares. Savant Capital owns 0.21% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 6,079 shares. Kwmg Limited Liability invested in 0% or 10 shares. Beacon Inc reported 259 shares. Cape Ann Comml Bank holds 1,250 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. Bahl Gaynor Inc reported 10,163 shares. 36,915 are owned by Bnp Paribas Asset Holdings Sa. Dubuque State Bank & holds 813 shares. Hwg Hldg LP accumulated 180 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Norman Fields Gottscho Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.43% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 4,395 shares. Arizona State Retirement invested in 69,077 shares. Schwartz Inv Counsel Inc reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC).

More notable recent GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “GasLog Back At Its Lows – Buy For The Winter Season – Seeking Alpha” on May 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GasLog Ltd. Announces 2019 Annual General Meeting NYSE:GLOG – GlobeNewswire” published on February 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LNG Is King: Buy GasLog Ltd. – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GasLog: Results Show LNG Story Playing Out – Seeking Alpha” published on April 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “GasLog Ltd. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Fairview Capital Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Cl B (BRKB) by 13,286 shares to 175,675 shares, valued at $35.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Trust 0 (SHYG) by 107,035 shares in the quarter, for a total of 236,982 shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Etf Trust Ultra Short Income.