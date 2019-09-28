Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Upped Disney Com Stock (DIS) Position by $1.05 Million; As First American Financial Corp. (FAF) Share Price Rose, Holder Yorktown Management & Research Co Cut Its Position by $954,000

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Disney Com Stock (DIS) by 67.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 7,537 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 18,783 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.62M, up from 11,246 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Disney Com Stock for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 2, 2017, REPRESENTATIVE OF DISNEY SENT DRAFT MUTUAL CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT TO REPRESENTATIVE OF 21CF, WHICH WAS NEGOTIATED OVER ENSUING DAYS; 04/05/2018 – Disney, Twenty-First Century Fox, Nvidia and more will report earnings; 23/05/2018 – Nine News Australia: #BREAKING: Etihad Stadium has been giving a shock new name, after a massive deal with Disney. #9New; 11/05/2018 – ‘Solo’ lands in ‘Star Wars’ galaxy and cast puts drama behind; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 23/05/2018 – Disney’s stock offer would allow Fox to spin off its assets tax free, while a cash offer from Comcast would result in a taxable spin, sources told CNBC’s David Faber; 08/03/2018 – WELLS’ RYVICKER: SKY IS MORE IMPORTANT TO COMCAST THAN DISNEY; 01/05/2018 – Disney’s Avengers Broke Records and Investors Barely Cared — Barrons.com; 20/03/2018 – Avengers and Other Super Heroes to Assemble at Disney Parks around the World; 08/03/2018 – Big names, high hopes for multi-racial ‘Wrinkle in Time’

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in First American Financial Corp. (FAF) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 18,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.12% . The institutional investor held 11,921 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $640,000, down from 29,921 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in First American Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $58.98. About 546,608 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 4.24% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.24% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Rev $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORP QTRLY AVERAGE REVENUE PER ORDER UP 6 PERCENT; 09/05/2018 – First American Financial Names Martha B. Wyrsch to Bd of Directors; 22/04/2018 – DJ First American Financial Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAF); 20/03/2018 Housing Market Can Overcome Rising Interest Rates, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 09/04/2018 – First American to Host Investor Day in New York City; 23/05/2018 – The Surprising Impact of Rising Rates on Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 26/03/2018 – ACI Unveils Next Generation Sky Report Featuring Native App and Powerful Tools

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold FAF shares while 95 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 89.73 million shares or 1.33% less from 90.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 36,000 are held by Employees Retirement Of Texas. Ameriprise Fincl accumulated 0.01% or 358,397 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement invested 0.02% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Acadian Asset accumulated 33,211 shares. Blackrock Inc owns 11.75 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.05% in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Swiss National Bank & Trust has 0.01% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Waddell & Reed Finance accumulated 0.05% or 359,161 shares. Smithfield Trust has 50 shares. Moreover, Gemmer Asset Management Lc has 0% invested in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Ellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Llc owns 4,500 shares. 81,560 are owned by Morgan Stanley. Knightsbridge Asset Llc stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can reported 0% stake. Private Advisor Grp Lc holds 0.01% or 5,831 shares in its portfolio.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $264.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Interpublic Group Of Cos. Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 46,700 shares to 61,900 shares, valued at $1.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Newmark Group Inc. by 93,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 279,358 shares, and has risen its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Analysts await First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.40 EPS, up 7.69% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.3 per share. FAF’s profit will be $157.11M for 10.53 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.58 actual EPS reported by First American Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.39% negative EPS growth.

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500.