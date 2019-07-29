Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Holding in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) Decreased by $608,034; As Ares Cap (ARCC) Valuation Rose, Holder Sigma Planning Trimmed by $464,219 Its Stake

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 22.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 27,307 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,803 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.63M, down from 122,110 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.2. About 407,152 shares traded. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 6.22% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.79% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 02/05/2018 – ARES CAPITAL 1Q NET INVESTMENT INCOME $144M, EST. $309.3M; 11/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd. Notes Preliminary Ratings; 06/03/2018 – Curetis subsidiary Ares Genetics wins incubator stay in Silicon Valley; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL CORP – A&R CREDIT FACILITY COMPOSED OF REVOLVING LOAN TRANCHE EQUAL TO $1.7 BLN AND TERM LOAN TRANCHE IN AN AMOUNT EQUAL TO $413.75 MLN; 06/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Definitive Ratings To Seven Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares European Clo Ix B.V; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Six Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xlvii Clo Ltd; 28/05/2018 – ARES ASIA PROFIT WARNING 29/05/2018 06:05; 11/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate Ares XLVIII CLO Ltd.; Issues Presale; 23/03/2018 – BDCs win leverage cap increase after US$1.3trn budget signed; 02/04/2018 – Ares Capital Corporation Intends to Recommend Proceeding with Financing Flexibility Provided for in New BDC Law

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A decreased its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC) by 13.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A sold 3,269 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 21,002 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93M, down from 24,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Norfolk Southern Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $50.33B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $191.07. About 646,119 shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 33.48% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.05% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN SAYS OUTLOOK FOR 2018 IS `PROMISING`; 27/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern Uses Analytics to Keep Trains on Track; 03/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern multi-state safety train tour underway; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 25/04/2018 – Higher volumes, lower tax rate lifts Norfolk Southern quarterly profit; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern Announces Blockchain in Transport Alliance Membership; 20/03/2018 – General Electric announces 225 orders for refurbished locomotives; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern and New York State usher in a modern era for freight rail with dedication of new railroad bridge – the Genesee; 29/03/2018 – Gabby Morrongiello: SCOOP: WH officials involved in decision-making process on Hicks replacement are seriously eying NSC spox

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Advsr Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 15 shares in its portfolio. Btim owns 5,271 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Douglass Winthrop Lc owns 25,050 shares. Palladium Prns Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 1.19% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Millennium Mngmt Limited Com reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Clark Mngmt Gru Inc holds 0.01% or 1,720 shares. Moreover, Ghp Invest Advsrs has 0.05% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) for 1,936 shares. Nbt Bankshares N A owns 11,948 shares for 0.41% of their portfolio. Family Firm Incorporated accumulated 1,167 shares. Moreover, Bartlett Co Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.69% invested in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 64,219 shares. Hendley & invested 1.69% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt reported 0.26% stake. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc invested 0.01% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). Rhumbline Advisers reported 481,858 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $952,214 activity. Zampi Jason Andrew also sold $94,117 worth of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) shares.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 earnings per share, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.00M for 17.31 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual earnings per share reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 144.42 million shares or 5.40% less from 152.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Omers Administration Corporation owns 3.17 million shares. Pub Sector Pension Inv Board owns 201,855 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Company Limited invested in 0% or 19,503 shares. Punch And Assoc Invest Mgmt Inc owns 511,680 shares. Douglass Winthrop Ltd Llc stated it has 37,500 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Moreover, Glovista Invests Ltd has 1.28% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). First Manhattan Communications has 523 shares. Loomis Sayles LP invested 0.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). United Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corp owns 0.02% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 126,183 shares. Covington Capital has invested 0% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Blackrock invested in 0% or 1.30M shares. Burke & Herbert Bancshares & Com invested 0.3% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Clearbridge Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Commercial Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Boston Ptnrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC).

Analysts await Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 12.82% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.39 per share. ARCC’s profit will be $187.58 million for 10.34 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.47 actual earnings per share reported by Ares Capital Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.38% negative EPS growth.

Since February 20, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $98,477 activity. Shares for $3,390 were bought by BARTLETT STEVE on Wednesday, March 20.