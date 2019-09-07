Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A Holding in Apple (AAPL) Lifted by $797,580; Apg Asset Management Nv Raised Discovery (DISCA) Stake

Apg Asset Management Nv increased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCA) by 161.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv bought 36,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.88% . The institutional investor held 59,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.43 million, up from 22,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $27.34. About 1.97M shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) has risen 15.91% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.91% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCA News: 08/05/2018 – Discovery 1Q International Networks Revenue $1.1 Billion; 28/03/2018 – DISCOVERY CEO ZASLAV HAD 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION $42.2M:FILING; 17/04/2018 – Discovery President And CEO David Zaslav To Give Keynote Presentation At The J.P. Morgan 2018 Global Technology, Media And Comm; 31/05/2018 – Orange aiming to merge video arm with Altice Studio – Le Figaro; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY ENDS EARNINGS CALL; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY 1Q REV. $2.31B, EST. $2.24B; 28/05/2018 – ITV mulls buying half of UKTV in deal with BBC -Telegraph; 25/04/2018 – Digital Element Partners with Discovery Inc. to Enhance the Company’s Video Rights Accuracy with Location-Based Technology; 24/04/2018 – DISCOVERY INC DISCA.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO BUY FROM HOLD, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $27; 28/05/2018 – MEDIA-Discovery to shut European TV hub as it mulls post-Brexit plan- Guardian

Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 42.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought 4,220 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 14,049 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.67M, up from 9,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Point Trust & Financial Services N A who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $943.25 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $213.26. About 17.67 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 10/04/2018 – Fleetsmith Launches Secure, Automated Apple Device Management with Zero-Touch Deployment through Apple DEP; 01/05/2018 – Apple accounts for 20 percent of Cognex revenues, according to Campling; 03/05/2018 – Paul Krugman: Apple and the Fruits of Tax Cuts; 01/05/2018 – @JimCramer reflects on $AAPL earnings after speaking with Apple CEO Tim Cook; 07/05/2018 – “The top tech companies do have a very strong profit position right now but Apple has the most of all,” Gates says; 04/04/2018 – Surging Apple Hedging Costs Show It’s Reeling From Trade Spat; 28/03/2018 – Apple CEO Cook Spoke at Taping of MSNBC Show to Be Aired Later; 29/05/2018 – CNET: Rumors are brewing of a triple-camera Apple iPhone design; 19/04/2018 – P, GOOG, AAPL and 1 more/@kanyewest: me and Cudi album June 8th – ! $P $GOOG $AAPL $AMZN; 23/03/2018 – The cloud storage company faces some stiff competition in giants like Amazon, Apple, Google and Microsoft

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Management Lc has 1.22% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.21M shares. North American Management invested in 96,688 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw owns 229,686 shares or 4.62% of their US portfolio. Sterling Strategies Ltd Liability Corp holds 3,067 shares. Fort Point Cap owns 22,507 shares. Loews Corporation has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Muhlenkamp And has 63,143 shares. British Columbia Mgmt Corporation holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.19 million shares. 17,207 are owned by Harbour Investment Mngmt Ltd Llc. Cannell Peter B & holds 2.13% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 290,293 shares. Violich Cap invested in 5.05% or 104,929 shares. Pettee Investors Inc reported 1.52% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Smith Moore reported 1.81% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Forbes J M & Co Llp invested in 48,534 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Incorporated (Ca) has invested 3.33% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold DISCA shares while 162 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 311.22 million shares or 2.36% less from 318.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 15,193 were reported by Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership. Nordea Inv Mngmt accumulated 17,852 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 129,074 shares. The Missouri-based Shelter Mutual Insur has invested 1.06% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Advisory Services Net Ltd Company has invested 0% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Cambridge Inv Rech Advisors accumulated 0% or 11,177 shares. Tudor Et Al has invested 0.06% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Act Ii Mgmt Limited Partnership owns 140,000 shares. Westpac Banking invested in 0% or 23,232 shares. North Carolina-based Bb&T has invested 0.06% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gru (Ca) reported 100 shares. Becker Cap Mgmt, a Oregon-based fund reported 879,535 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA). Butensky And Cohen Security reported 70,007 shares stake. Marshall Wace Llp, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 12,276 shares.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 6,400 shares to 95,480 shares, valued at $11.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tpg Re Fin Tr Inc by 126,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 65,700 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Hospitality Reit Inc.